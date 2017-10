Vladimir Putin SLAMS the US for its past, present and likely future

THE DURAN – “Our biggest mistake was that we trusted you too much. You interpreted our trust as weakness and you exploited that… What we got in return is well-known: a complete disregard for our national interests, support for separatism in the Caucasus, a circumvention of the United Nations Security Council, the bombing of Yugoslavia, the invasion of Iraq, and so on. The US must have seen the state of our nuclear weapons and economy and decided to do away with international law”. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

