Yehudi Arabia Finances Most of Israel’s Weapons Build-Up Against Iran

Ed-note – Israel and Yehudi Arabia or Saudi Wahhabia, whatever you want to call it, are sisters and we can not repeat this enough. Anything you see, hear, read about that abomination of a state is not rooted in Islam but is 666% kosher and deeply rooted in JUDAISM. Let me repeat this one more time: the official religion of the Zionist kingdom of Yehudi Arabia is Judaism, not Islam. Saudi Wahhabia was created by Britain, the first Yiddish Empire, for one purpose and one purpose only: to protect Israel from the Muslim world and nothing else. The holy land will not, will never be liberated for as long as Arabia is under Wahhabi-Jewish occupation. The day the House of Yahud/Saud falls, all the other Jewish dominoes will fall, the Holy Land and the world at large will also start their liberation process. It is Britain and America afterwards who have put Arabia under the satanic grip of the House of Yahud-Saud. It now behooves the Muslim world and the Muslim world alone to liberate Arabia from this satanic rule which has lasted for way too long.

We often see Muslim people taking the streets to protest against some blasphemous cartoons of the last Prophet of God (PBUH). But aren’t the Muslims themselves blaspheming against him when they ignore his most important teachings, especially those pertaining to Akhirul Zaman/Eschatology?

Aren’t they blaspheming when they ignore a statement such as “the best and greatest Jihad is to speak the Truth in front of a tyrannical ruler”?

Didn’t he order the Muslim Ummah that, when they see injustice/evil, they must change it with their hands; if they are unable to do so, they must change it with their tongues (i.e speak against it, write about it, expose it, finance those who are fighting it and who are writing against it) and if they are even unable to do that, then they must at least detest it and that it is the weakest of faith? Aren’t they blaspheming against the Prophet (PBUH) when they see evil all around them and ignore his order to stand up against it?

Right now, as far as the Muslim world is concerned, there are no greater tyrants than the House of Yahud/Saud and there is no greater evil than seeing Arabia and the holiest shrines of Islam being under direct jewish control.