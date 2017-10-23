God’s Chosen Child Molesters– Dozens of pedophiles in Israel arrested after police sting

Two female police officers posed online as 13-year-olds and received lewd and explicit messages, videos and photos.

Jpost

After a three-month long undercover operation in which two Israeli policewomen posed online as 13-year-old girls, dozens of suspects have been arrested for pedophilia offenses.

The men that the policewomen made contact with were aware that the girls they were speaking with were minors. They sent sexually explicit photos, videos and messages. Israel Police said the purpose of the exercise was to deter further attacks.

”We will spare no means to reach the truth and make sure that those who need to pay a price [for their actions], will do so,” a spokesperson for the police said.

Twenty suspects from across the country, ranging in age from their twenties to their seventies, were arrested Monday morning. They will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court for hearings on the extent of their detentions.

”The phenomenon of pedophilia is widespread, and it has significant social and moral consequences,” the police said.