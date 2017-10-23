Hezbollah Fired on Israel From Syria, Defense Chief Says



Saturday’s cross-border fire ‘was a direct order of Nasrallah,’ Lieberman says

Haaretz

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Monday accused Hezbollah and its chief Hassan Nasrallah of firing from Syria at Israel on Saturday.

The projectiles fired at Israel from Syria “was not spillover, it was deliberate fire at Hezbollah’s initiative,” he told fellow lawmakers at a party event. The cross-border fire was on “personal and direct order from Nasrallah.”

Lieberman however said that Israel still holds the Syrian regime of President Bashar Assad respondible for the attack. The defense chief called on Assad and the Russian forces operating in Syria to restrain Hezbollah.

On Saturday, Israel struck three Syrian artillery vehicles in response to what the army said was errant rocket fire that landed in the Golan Heights earlier in the day.

The military said that despite the fact that the rockets that landed in Israel were spillover from the country’s internal civil war, the amount of rocket fire necessitated a sharp Israeli response.

According to the IDF, five projectiles were observed as having entered Israeli territory in the northern Golan region, however the location of only four rockets have thus far been identified.

The rockets all landed in open areas, with no injuries or damage reported.

That was the second time Israel struck Syria in a week. On Monday, the Israeli air force attacked an anti-aircraft battery east of Damascus after it fired a missile targeting Israel Air Force planes.