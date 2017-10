Argentine man wearing Nazi symbols arrested for photographing Jewish students

ed note–there was a time when it could be reasonably assumed that individuals engaging in stupid behavior of this type that only benefited Judea, Inc were ‘plants’ being stage managed by Jewish interests themselves in order to create the narrative they needed. Now, with the other-the-top stupidity that has become the daily fare amongst the WN crowd, and especially that crowd that orbits around individuals such as Anglin and his ‘Daily Stormer’ operation, no such assumptions can be made, as it is a 50/50 chance that they are the real deal and doing this because they believe that in the end it is going to lead to the ultimate victory of whites and their superior DNA over their enemies.