GERMANY – 96 Year Old Man Charged With Accessory To Murder In Nazi Labor Camp
J-POST – A former guard at the Majdanek Nazi death camp has been charged in Germany with being an accessory to murder.
The Frankfurt resident, 96, whose name has not been released due to the country’s privacy laws, was charged by the city prosecutor on Friday for being an accessory to murder during his service between August 1943 and January 1944, when at least 17,000 Jews were killed at the camp located near the Polish city of Lublin.
He is alleged to have worked as a perimeter guard and in the guard towers as a member of the SS’s Death’s Head division. He was 22 at the time.
The indictment accuses him of being part of Operation “Erntefest” — or Harvest Festival — on Nov. 3, 1943, when at least 17,000 Jewish prisoners from the Majdanek camp and others who were being used as forced laborers in and around Lublin were shot in ditches that they dug for their graves just outside the camp.
No trial date has been set.
The conviction of John Demjanjuk in 2011 had launched several high-profile trials of Nazi camp guards, including Oskar Groening, 96, in 2015 and Reinhold Hanning, also in his 90s, in 2016. In September, a German court dropped its case against former Auschwitz medic Hubert Zafke, 96, after he was found unfit to stand trial due to dementia.
#1 by PJ London on 10/24/2017 - 9:34
This is wonderful news. Now there can be no complaint and no excuse when the IDF, Israeli police and all government employees are put on trial for the genocide that has been waged against the Palestinian people.
When a 96 year old jew is put on trial in 2088 for aiding and abetting the Gaza slaughter, then they Palestinians can point to this and say “See it is justice”.
#2 by huw jarse on 10/24/2017 - 9:34
“The indictment accuses him of being part of Operation “Erntefest” — or Harvest Festival — on Nov. 3, 1943, when at least 17,000 Jewish prisoners from the Majdanek camp and others who were being used as forced laborers in and around Lublin were shot in ditches that they dug for their graves just outside the camp.”
This is laughable. Good luck to him, if he really rid the world of so much Kazahrian/Zionist garbage, but I doubt that he did very much ,simply because the event never happened. No one in the “Todt Organisation” would have sanctioned the liquidation of so much manpower ESSENTIAL to the German war effort, one does not cut ones face to spite their nose…………… its not logical, and THAT was something the Germans were big on. They needed each and every unwilling hand to build the massive projects that were part of the German war effort………… killing all those people at this point in the war makes no sense………… just another lie from the ministry of disinformation aka the msm.