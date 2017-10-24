How They Do It– Israeli President Trying to Save the Jewish state From the Pyromaniac Netanyahu

Reuven Rivlin sees his role as keeping Israel from descending into an abyss, led down by a PM plagued by graft investigations

ed note–take a good look at the pic above–It is Netanyahu lighting remembrance candles at the pic of Ovadiah Yosef, Israel’s former chief Sephardic rabbi who is famous for making the following quote, in addition to many others of a similar nature–

‘With gentiles, it will be like any person – they need to die, but (God) will give them longevity. Why? Imagine that one’s donkey would die, they’d lose their money. This is his servant…That’s why he–the Gentile–gets a long life, to work well for the Jew. Gentiles were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world – only to serve the People of Israel…’

Netanyahu, upon hearing of Yosef’s departure from this world (and from whence he then entered into the the depths of hell) had the following to say about him–

‘Rabbi Ovadia was a Torah giant and a mentor for thousands…He loved the Torah and the Jewish people. I greatly appreciated his warm personality and his direct manners. I grew wiser with each of our meetings. The Jewish people have lost one of the great minds of the generation…’

This is the point that we make here often, that within Jewry there are 2 camps, best categorized as the ‘cautious’ and the ‘incautious’. The ‘cautious’ have a good understanding of history, and particularly those events where aberrant, obnoxious, criminal Judaic behavior has resulted in unforeseen consequences such as those taking place in 70 AD.

The incautious–represented by the likes of Netanyahu & co–do not care about history and its unforeseen consequences but believe all that biblical nonsense about the Jews, Hebrews, Israelites–whatever proper noun we want to use in describing them–being ‘God’s special people’ and the ‘light amongst the nations’ and therefore do not give a good Goddamn about operating in a less-than-in-your-face manner.

The more cautious elements these days, in this case exemplified by the Israeli president Rivlin, see the parallels that exist today between events presently unfolding and events of yesteryear, again, the best example of which are those taking place in 70 AD and therefore do not want to see this take place, which explains why there is this move to remove Netanyahu from office lest he cause the billions of souls making up Gentiledom–which OJI have spent centuries and billion$ in hypnotising and putting to sleep–to wake up from the Judaic trance in which they are presently held and thus do what their Gentile forbears have done in times past in dealing with the ‘Jewish problem’.

For those who would like to learn more about this, get your hands on a copy of the Jewish historian Josephus’ work The Wars of the Jews which describes in eyewitness detail the power struggle that existed between the ‘cautious’ and ‘incautious’ elements making up Jewry in the run up to the Roman military expedition to bring the region of Judea under control, as we are witnessing an almost play by play re-enactment of that fateful drama today.

Haaretz

Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the opening of the Knesset winter session was more of the same, only turbocharged. He didn’t say anything new, so the address will be remembered as a somewhat macabre exclamation point punctuating the rebuke that President Reuven Rivlin delivered in his own speech.

To a certain degree, Netanyahu is right when he scorns anyone complaining about the way things are going in Israel. The polls that came out for the Jewish New Year last month showed that most people are satisfied with life in Israel. In his speech, Netanyahu plugged into this mood.

But all this was washed away like murky water by Rivlin’s words. The president has already made controversial statements, and none of them have cheered the right. Now that he’s approaching the middle of his term, he’s letting himself say things he didn’t say before about the government, the governing coalition and the right wing from where he came.

Anyone familiar with Rivlin knows how much he fears for the country’s fate in the age of Netanyahu, Culture Minister Miri Regev, Coalition Chairman David Bitan and all the rest. He has problems falling asleep at night. His speech was tame compared to what he says in private.

On Monday, Netanyahu was once again reminded why he and his wife went insane trying to torpedo Rivlin’s election in June 2014, to the point that Bibi schemed to do away with the institution. Luckily for us, the plan failed. Rivlin’s speech, written from the heart, proves how much the institution of the presidency depends on the person filling the position.

No doubt Netanyahu longed to take the podium after the president’s speech and ask the Knesset to vote to get rid of Rivlin. Chances are the divisive prime minister, the chief pyromaniac who’s trying to evade the claws of the law, will go home before the president finishes his term.

On Monday, Rivlin sounded like the opposition leader. While the official holder of that title delivered a good speech, he looked as if a burden had been lifted from his shoulders when he lost his party’s leadership election in July. But there’s no comparison to the dramatic effect that Rivlin left.

When Rivlin calls the doings of Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, which acts according to the commander’s evil spirit, a revolution against democracy, he’s basically making it clear that during the three and a half years he has left he has no intention of turning a blind eye.

Participating in ceremonies is good. Approving ambassadorial credentials is important. But Rivlin sees his role as keeping the country from descending into an abyss.

Anyway, in light of Regev’s crass assault on him (and there’s no doubt who she was talking about), we have to assume that Netanyahu also treats Rivlin like an opposition leader. When you hear the pale statements of politicians, for example Labor chief Avi Gabbay, you can definitely award that title to Rivlin.

The speeches filled the screen time, but Coalition Chairman David Bitan provided the headlines. In his typically brutal style, he didn’t hesitate to threaten, during a live broadcast, coalition MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu). If she thwarts the approval of the law shielding prime ministers from corruption investigations, which is nothing but the Bibi law, Likud will topple the government.

The twisted political scene of Israel 2017 makes us aware once again of the strategy of Netanyahu and his cronies – to threaten coalition partners by saying they’ll topple the government. It works the opposite way in normal countries, but Netanyahu did it already in 2014, and it’s probably turning into a bad habit.

The wind blowing in the Knesset on Monday was the wind of an election. Netanyahu wants one, most probably because he hopes to improve his legal situation in the maze of the corruption investigations against him. The prevailing belief among politicians is that Netanyahu is indeed striving to dissolve the Knesset, but he doesn’t have the power yet or the tools to get it done.

The attempt by him and Bitan to compel the coalition to approve a bill that in any event will never survive, a bill that would shield a suspect from a verdict, is liable to serve Netanyahu even if the coalition partners don’t cooperate. If there’s no legislation, at least there’ll be a crisis. In the end, an excuse will be found to dissolve the coalition.