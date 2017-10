Is Beijing Poised to Take on US in Latin America?

SPUTNIK – China and Panama continue to develop ties, with a number of projects in the pipeline and others already being implemented. In addition to obvious economic benefits, this trend is apparently driven by Beijing’s intention to expand its political and economic presence in the region. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 10/24/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.