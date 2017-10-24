Israeli Jew stabs well-known Moscow journalist in the neck

YNET – Boris Grits, a 49-year-old Israeli citizen, stabbed a journalist in a Moscow radio station Monday afternoon, seriously wounding her. Grits said the journalist “telepathically sexually harassed him” over the past few months and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Grits, a Georgia native, broke into the Ekho Moskvy radio station after spraying tear gas in the face of a security guard at the entrance on the ground floor. He then went up to the 14th floor, where the station’s studios are.

The assailant then broke into the Ekho Moskvy offices and stabbed deputy editor Tatyana Felgenhauer in the neck, editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said. She is best known for co-hosting a popular morning radio show and also serves as deputy editor.

A security guard was able to subdue Grits, who tried to escape but was beaten by the guard. The guard took Grits’s knife and handed him over to arriving police officers.

Felgenhauer, 32, underwent surgery at a hospital and was put in medically-induced coma as doctors determine the best course of treatment, Venediktov said. He added her life was not in danger.

Grits is a former mathematics and physics teacher. The Investigative Committee, the top state investigative agency that deals with high-profile crimes, said Grits left for Israel in 2003 and came back to Moscow a month ago.

While Ekho Moskvy is majority-owned by a media arm of the state-controlled Gazprom natural gas giant, its programs have often been critical of the government, irking many in Russian political and business circles. Its hosts and journalists have previously reported death threats.