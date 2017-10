South African Chefs Join Call To Boycott Israel

BDS SOUTH AFRICA – Celebrated and renown South African chefs, Chris Erasmus of Foilage in Franschoek and Ozzy Osman of “Ozzy’s Kitchen” in Sandton have joined prominent international chefs and restauranteurs in calling on their colleagues, through an open letter, to withdraw from the upcoming Israeli Round Tables culinary festival. The cooking festival, taking place between the 29th of October 2017 and 17th of November 2017, is sponsored by the Israeli government. The festival is also in partnership with Dan Hotels, which has an Israeli hotel built in an illegal settlement on stolen Palestinian land. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 10/24/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.