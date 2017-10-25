FLASHBACK – “Hollywood is controlled by homosexual Jewish men who expect favors in return for sexual activity. ” John Travolta

TIMES OF ISRAEL -10MAY12 – John Travolta allegedly said he performed sexual favors for the “homosexual Jewish men” who controlled Hollywood, according to testimony provided in a lawsuit against him on May 4.

A masseuse sued Travolta in the US District Court in Los Angeles for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and demanded $2 million in damages.

Among the sordid details of the incident is the masseuse’s claim that Travolta told him that he “got to where he is now due to sexual favors he had performed when he was in his Welcome Back, Kotter days; and that Hollywood is controlled by homosexual Jewish men who expect favors in return for sexual activity.”

Travolta denied the veracity of the masseuse’s claims. He said he was on the East Coast at the time in question and that the lawsuit “is a complete fiction and fabrication. None of the events claimed in the suit ever occurred.”