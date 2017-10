A New Middle East? US President Trump unveils new peace plan

ed note–as we have explained here ad nauseum over the course of the last 2 years, this (among other items) best explains why there is this organized, concerted, and ‘bi-partisan’ opposition to Trump on the part of Judea, Inc–His plans to bring about an American imposed resolution to the Israeli/Palestinian situation. Yes, there have been other presidents in the past who talked longingly about being ‘da man’ credited by history with solving this seemingly intractable problem, but Judea, Inc always knew that when push came to shove, they could bring out the ‘big guns’ (usually some embarrassing or incriminating information) that would bring all such machinations to a screeching halt.

Not so with Trump. The Jews knew decades ago after dealing with him in the NY real estate business that when he puts his mind to something that little if anything can be done in swaying him in the other direction, hence their opposition to his Presidential candidacy from day one and now that he has become POTUS, their concerted drive to unseat him before he can get too far with his plans.

To Trump, it only makes sense and is good business–Why have this festering wound that has now embroiled the world’s most powerful nations just because one tiny, statistically-insignificant group of people follow a religion that says that everything between the Nile and Euphrates belongs to them and them alone? In Trump’s practical and business-oriented mind, there is enough for everyone and what better way for the US to repair/rehabilitate its dying image in the world than to solve this problem and in the process, not only earn the gratitude of close to 2 billion Muslims worldwide, but as well, make sure that Russia, Iran, and China do not replace/supplant the US in terms of global prestige and credibility?

Yes, yes, we know all about his son-in-law and his ‘Jewish’ daughter. Yes, we have heard all the favorable noises he has made about ‘Bibi’ and Israel and all that. Yes, we have heard the nasty things he says about Iran and Assad. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, we know, we know, ‘Trump is owned by the Jews…’

This is politics and oftentimes politics is a much more complicated piece of machinery than some ‘experts’ would like to imagine. There’s the way WE would do things if WE were president, there’s the way we would LIKE things to be done, and then, there’s the way that things HAVE to be done if anything is to be accomplished, and this explanation–rather than the one-dimensional/one-size-fits-all burp that seems to be the stock answer for every question asked–‘it’s da Jooz’–is the one that makes the most sense.

jerusalemonline.com

US President Donald Trump has unveiled his newest peace plan for the Middle East. The US will propose a comprehensive regional settlement that will be open for negotiations and allow for normalized relations between Israel and the Arab states. Despite a skeptical Netanyahu, the Trump administration believes that Mahmoud Abbas is truly interested in reaching an agreement.

Months after US President Donald Trump’s team began conducting meetings in the Middle East, Channel 2’s main newscast reported on Sunday that the outline of Trump’s proposal for peace in the region has finally been revealed. According to officials in the American government, the proposal will be open to negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The American team that worked on the deal intends to put forward a proposal for a comprehensive regional settlement that will also bring the Arab states to the table and allow for normalized relations with Israel. The arrangement is likely to be completely different from the previous plans put forth by former Secretary of State John Kerry and presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Washington has made clear that it has no intention of proposing an ultimatum, rather hopes that the proposal will act as a basis for negotiable terms; sources in the Trump administration said that the president and his team intend on being “brief and on point,” but they do not plan on setting a strict timetable for the talks and said that “we will not impose an agreement on either side.”

A source close to the Democratic Party recently received the following message from the White House: “We have a concept and you will be happy with it.”

As part of the new plan, the working assumption of the Americans is that PA Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas is a serious and interested party in the arrangement- even though Israel disagrees. “If the situation were different, we would not have spent so much time and resources in the region,” the US government said. On the other hand, he added, the US administration has also been very attentive to the security needs that Netanyahu raised.