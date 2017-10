A Soft Landing in the Middle East?

ed note–I am not (yet) completely in agreement with the position espoused/theorized by the very talented and esteemed Israel Shamir in this regard, i.e. that Congress and the JMSM are helping Trump, nor that it is the plan that the US eventually abandon its position in the Middle East.

However, we are in COMPLETE agreement as to the main point of the thesis of this excellent essay, which is that Trump is trying to pull this American ship of state out of its present nosedive before total destruction occurs, an image we have used many, many times in explaining/characterizing exactly what it is that Trump, Inc is trying to do.