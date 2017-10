China’s Petro-Yuan Set To Dethrone The Petro-Dollar

CNBC – “The U.S. coverage is dropping off,” said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of asset manager Swiss Asia Capital. “Iraq, Russia and Indonesia have all joined in non-dollar trades.” The petro-yuan is “well-advanced” and already “structurally in place,” Kiener added: “As China is an importer it will push harder to get yuan contracts.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 10/26/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.