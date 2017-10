FRANCE – Paris breaks silence on Israel’s detention of French citizen Salah Hamouri

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – Hamouri, who works for the human rights group Addameer, was arrested by Israeli forces from his home in occupied East Jerusalem in August and ordered held for six months under so called

administrative detention.

That prompted outrage from French lawmakers and activists, and Hamouri’s wife Elsa Lefort called on President Emmanuel Macron to act to secure her husband’s release.

But until this week, French officials had made no public statement. CONTINUE READING