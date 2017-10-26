«
Netanyahu forcefully expels African refugees to third country


MIGRANT REFUGEE ISRAEL

MEMO – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed a series of diplomatic agreements that enables his government to skip a ruling made by the Israeli High Court of Justice and forcefully expel African refugees, Israel Hayom said on Monday.

According to the Israeli paper, Netanyahu met with African leaders during the UNGA in New York and amended Israeli agreements with them so as to allow refugees to be forcefully deported. CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by mothman777 on 10/26/2017 - 9:34

    There will obviously be no Koudenhove Kalergi racial interbreeding program active in Israel then, of course, we knew this all along.

    Why are the Jews not all clamouring for more black people to be integrated into Israel, so they can all produce ‘beautiful brown babies’ together, like the chosenites tell all the American and European peoples they must make together? This is because Jews hate Negroes, even while they recruit them to hate the whites with the lies that it was the whites, and not the Jews themselves, who ran the slave trade which brought blacks from Africa to Europe and America.

    Of course, such edicts are to be enforced only amongst their slave populations, to keep them easily manageable. According to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, ‘God’ only created gentiles to serve the Jews, and now, or course, the self-declared ‘God’, which is really the Jewish people themselves, even by their own declaration, in which rabbis state that the Jewish people themselves are God, are giving themselves the illegitimate ‘right’ to recreate that supposed creation of theirs, like simply cross-breeding animals on a farm to do their bidding.

    People of all races should oppose this, in the interests of their own health and welfare, as nature has made black-skinned people to be most comfortable and healthy in equatorial regions, and lighter-skinned peoples to be most comfortable and healthy in the regions with less sunshine. Disease results when this balance is disturbed, like rickets in black-skinned people living in less sunny areas of the world, and schizophrenia, depression and many physical diseases also result from lower Vitamin D3 levels, and for white people, sunburn and cancer result when they live in equatorial regions. Their sinister aim is to make a uniform breed of mankind that will eventually only be able to live in certain limited regions of the world, in accordance with the directives of the sinister Agenda 21 directive, that will self-limit it’s numbers due to disease, and thus do the job of limiting population growth of the gentiles, whilst the Jews themselves forever remain distinct from their created slave race.

