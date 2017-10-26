Virginia brothers arrested for assaulting man wearing Star of David

Henry and Joseph Killian shouted at victim that he should be in a ‘Jewish oven and die like your ancestors’

ed note–as we have said often as of late, there was a time when we could responsibly assume that such behavior was deliberately stage managed by organized Jewish interests for the obvious reason of painting all ‘anti-Shemitism’ as bigoted, racist, and ugly. And yes it is possible that this event was indeed that, given the name of the town where it took place–‘Damsacus, Virgina’. The truth is, we didn’t see what took place before these guys came out of the restaurant, as the guy filming it could very well have provoked them previous to the cameras being switched on, knowing they would respond in the manner they did.

However, the ugly truth is that we no longer have the luxury of making such assumptions, as the WN crowd–almost from top to bottom–has become an out of control animal whose members think that engaging in such business as revealed in this piece is a good strategy and that those who employ it are actually striking a blow for Gentile liberation. One need look no further than the over-the-top ugly antics of Anglin’s Daily Stormer and the following he enjoys as proof of this fact, to say nothing of the recent events taking place in Charlottesville which–to this day–have yet to be critically examined by the WN crowd as anything other than the utter PR disaster that it was.

Times of Israel

Two brothers from the Appalachian Trail town of Damascus, Virginia were arrested after they were captured on video yelling anti-Semitic comments at a man wearing a Star of David.

The incident occurred Monday outside of Hey Joe’s, a restaurant owned by the father of the suspects, Joseph Killian, 33, and Henry Killian II, 35, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported.

Craig Johnston, who reportedly was hiking the trail, filmed the encounter and posted it to social media. Damascus Police told the Herald-Courier that Johnston told police he planned to buy marijuana from the brothers. Johnston maintains in comments on Facebook that he only stopped at the restaurant to eat when the brothers noticed his Star of David.

The town’s mayor, Jack McCrady, said in a Facebook post that while Johnston, whom he called the “not so innocent victim,” did not press charges against the brothers, the town did based upon the contents of video. “Nothing can justify the hideous statements by those involved. This does not represent Damascus or our citizens,” he wrote in the post. The mayor said the restaurant is due to close at the end of the month.

The men were charged with disorderly conduct and assault, and have not been given bail. They are scheduled to appear in court again on November 6. Joseph Killian also was charged with assault and battery, for appearing to strike Johnston or his phone during the filmed encounter. Police say that no drugs exchanged hands, according to the Herald-Courier.

In the video, the brothers tell Johnston that he “should be in a f*ckin’ Jewish oven and die like your ancestors.” They also call him “Jewish scum” and tell him he is not welcome in the restaurant. They also threaten to “come and find you later.”

Though Johnston reportedly removed the video from his Facebook page at the request of the mayor, it remained on a video streaming site, and on Reddit, and was posted on YouTube.