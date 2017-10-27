CHA-CHING…CIA Agents said to have visited Adam Lanza after he expressed interest in mass murder

ed note–no one should underestimate the importance of the release of these documents and particularly not at this time vis a vis Pres. Trump’s ‘calm before the storm’ statement of just a few weeks ago, coupled with the now tsunamic meltdown in Jollywood (otherwise known here as ‘Hurricane Harvey’) where various important characters of the Hebraic persuasion operating that den of thievery and espionage and working feverishly to see a new recalcitrant resident removed from office are now being subjected to the political, intelligence, and law enforcement resources of Trump, Inc.

The possibility that it was indeed agents with the CIA who came to Adam Lanza’s home and spoke with his mother suggesting that maybe he could ‘work’ for the USGOV is not by any stretch an inconsequential matter. If indeed Lanza was a ‘Manchurian Candidate’ whose mental illness, fascination with mass shootings and proclivities towards violence were harnessed by that agency, (or some other? then the question that obviously needs to be asked is–‘for what purpose?’

Naturally, the Alex Jones, Jeff Rense, John Stadtmiller, anti-NWO crowd will automatically and autonomically honk in unison ‘GUN CONTROL’, as if no other possible explanation existed and without considering the fact that after this horrific attack, nothing in terms of any kind of restrictive gun legislation at the federal or state level occurred, the only exceptions being those east coast states where firearm ownership was/is already tightly regulated, and this during a DEMOCRATIC administration that has no love whatsoever for the 2nd Amendment.

In our humble opinion, we believe that the real key to better understanding this entire mystery lies in examining that other phenomenon that took place immediately after this shooting with the emergence of the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ subculture. The brainchild of noted ‘conspiracy theorists’ such as Professor Jim Fetzer (among others) who spent a decade before Sandy Hook earning a name for himself as a ‘9/11 Truther’, the ‘Hoaxer’ crowd received instant and constant international media coverage in the aftermath of this massacre due to the completely unhinged assertions that quickly became matters of theology and doctrine within this cult, and soon–with the Boston Marathon Bombing, the shootings at San Bernardino, the Pulse Nightclub, Las Vegas, and other high-profile instances of mass murder, the template that was established following Sandy Hook began to roll like a giant boulder down a hill and thus became a force of nature all its own.

Now, as we have maintained here from the beginning of all this Sandy Hook business, it is somewhere between possible and probable that skullduggery was indeed at work by outside players, most notably in the form of ‘interested parties’ deliberately inserting these insane ‘theories’ into the discourse, including those such as ‘no one died’, that ‘nothing happened’ and that the entire event was stage managed using ‘crisis actors’, ‘fake blood’, etc, and all of this for the express purpose of discrediting the ‘9/11 Truth Movement’ and all the alternative theories revolving around that event.

As a result, these insane assertions that have now been carved into the cult of Sandy Hook Hoaxerism and burned into the collective memories of billions of people around the world can thus be used in turning otherwise curious people away from any sane re-examination of 9/11, the Jewish Lobby, and what is coming down the road for all of us as a result of the toxic influence that Israel maintains over the political discourse and political affairs of the most militarily-powerful nation on earth.

Consider as well those intelligence professionals–both current and retired–who now as a result of all this ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ nonsense have been forced to reign in the kind of language they would otherwise use in discussing 9/11 for fear of being tarred as ‘hoaxers’. These people understand how the game of intelligence and public perception works and thus understand that as a result of the utter nuttery of disinformation agents promoting the new religion of ‘Hoaxism’ that the kind of ‘full disclosure’ they would otherwise be willing to offer in their professional capacity as current and former intelligence experts must now be toned down considerably, thus degrading the quality of information that is inserted into the discussion, including Israel’s direct role in 9/11.

And finally, the proof that the entire ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ cult is in and of itself a testimony to its own intellectual bankruptcy is the complete absence of any discussion right now concerning these new revelations involving the possible connection between the CIA and Adam Lanza, for if there were truly a ‘smoking gun’ in this event–no pun intended–vis a vis the possibility of something much larger, more nefarious, and far more dangerous being involved than simply some mentally deranged young man getting hold of a gun and killing a bunch of children, this–that the CIA knew about Lanza ahead of time and discussed him ‘working’ for them–is it…

And yet, not so much as a peep, cough, hiccup, or burp amongst the High Priests of Hoaxerism to be heard in this regard, and for perfectly understandable reasons, for to do so means them backtracking 5 years and the mountain of utter BS they peddled and completely revamping the assertions that they have now enshrined as matters of faith and dogma concerning this event, namely that ‘nothing happened’ and that ‘no one died’.

Police in Newtown, Connecticut were told years before Adam Lanza’s 2012 killing spree that he planned to carry out a massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, according to a batch of documents the FBI released this week.

New York Times Roughly 1,500 pages of heavily redacted documents show that in 2008, a man told police he’d heard Lanza say he planned to kill students at Sandy Hook, along with his mother, the reports . When the man went to the cops with what he’d learned, they told him that “Lanza’s mother owned the guns and that there was nothing NPD could do about it,” according to an FBI file.

n an interview conducted two days after the shooting, Lanza’s neighbors told the FBI that Nancy Lanza once said her son had hacked into a government computer when he was a high school freshman. According to USA Today, Lanza’s mother told the neighbors that agents from the FBI and CIA came to their house afterward, and that she had to convince them her son was simply bright—that he was “challenging himself to see if he could hack into a government system.” It wasn’t the only brush law enforcement allegedly had with Lanza before he went on a rampage in Newtown, killing his mother and fatally shooting 20 children and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary. IAccording to, Lanza’s mother told the neighbors thatand that she had to convince them her son was simply bright—that he was “challenging himself to see if he could hack into a government system.”

“The authorities told Nancy that if her son was that smart he could have a job with them one day,” the document reads, The run-in occurred years before the Sandy Hook massacre; Lanza was 20 when he committed the killings. the document reads, according to CNN Lanza was 20 when he committed the killings.

According to the Associated Press , the trove of FBI files also suggest Lanza had views about children that verged on pedophilia. According to one document, a woman who communicated with Lanza online told the FBI he had once said sexual relationships between children and adults could be “possibly beneficial to both parties.” She also reportedly said Lanza felt “pity for children” who he believed were “brainwashed” by adults.

Additionally, the woman told the FBI, Lanza was apparently fascinated by mass shootings and killings. The documents show he used screen names referring to infamous school shooters, and “devoted almost all of his Internet activity to researching and discussing” mass murders, CNN reports.