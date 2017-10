UK – Britain drops 3,400 bombs in Syria and Iraq – and says no civilians killed

MIDDLE EAST EYE – Royal Air Force drones and jets have dropped more than 3,400 bombs and missiles on Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq and Syria, an investigation by Middle East Eye has revealed, yet the British government maintains that there is “no evidence” they have killed a single civilian. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

