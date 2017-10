Lest We Forget–Obama advisor Cass Sunstein wants government to ‘cognitively infiltrate’ anti-government groups

ed note–reposted in light of the recent news involving Sandy Hook mass-murderer Adam Lanza’s connection with the CIA.

Again, Sunstein’s policy paper needs to be looked at CAREFULLY AND THOUGHTFULLY in light of the very subtle, sophisticated and–more important–EFFECTIVE operation that is/has been in operation for some time in sowing confusion and consternation within the ranks of those who advocate loudly for an ‘alternative’ explanation for today’s major events, otherwise known as the ‘truth movement’.

Please pay special note the Sunstein’s suggestions as to how these individuals are to be vetted, cultivated, and steered, with money, exposure, etc, and the methods by which they can be ‘steered’ without them even knowing it through the use of a 3rd party.

Please apply this to certain creatures within the ‘movement’ bearing names such as Gordon Duff, Jim Fetzer, Andrew Anglin, ‘Dr. K,’ Jeff Rense, and–the biggest tuna of them all, Alex Jones–in addition to others, who over the years have created a VERY LOUD narrative that has blown up in our faces, made us all look like idiots, diminished our effectiveness and in general have greased all the moving parts of the enemies’ machinery and in so doing has made them more powerful while making us more weak and at their mercy.

