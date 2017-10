‘Bloody Hour’–Tel Aviv bar offers 25% drink discount to women on their periods

Jpost

Anna Loulou, a bar in Tel Aviv, announced a new special on their menu this week: the ”Bloody Hour” period discount.

”You know that feeling when you’re bleeding for 25% of the month? Then you deserve a 25% discount,” the bar’s Facebook page announced.

Women will receive 25% off of their drinks during their cycle, in correlation with the approximately 25% of their lives that they spend menstruating.

The system is based on trust – women can simply tell the bartender that it’s their ‘time of the month’ and they will receive the discount. The first ‘Bloody Hour’ took place on Saturday night, but will continue for the foreseeable future, with the discount applicable on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.