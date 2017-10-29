Trump ‘Russian collusion’ dossier triggered by website funded by Jewish GOP mega-donor



Washington Free Beacon, supported by pro-Israel philanthropist Paul Singer, says it retained firm to do opposition research, but denies knowledge of file with damning allegations

ed note–for those unable/unwilling to do the very simple math on this one, please allow us to do it for you.

Please note the introductory statement to this piece that reads as follows–

‘A conservative website with strong ties both to the Republican establishment and funded by a prominent conservative Jewish billionaire who opposed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is responsible for triggering the investigation into Trump’s past that ultimately produced the dossier that alleged a compromised relationship between the president and the Kremlin.’

A few other notable quotables contained herein as well–

‘A billionaire hedge fund manager described as a GOP mega-donor, Singer is known for using his deep pockets for political influence and to push for policy change. He has donated millions of dollars to Republican and pro-Israel causes and is a major figure in the Republican Jewish Coalition…During the primaries, Singer helped fund an anti-Trump political action committee and reportedly helped pay for anti-Trump advertising in critical states.’

Singer–as an uber-wealthy, deeply influential and very politically well-connected Jew could not get away with utilizing his wealth and influence in this manner–first in trying to prevent Trump getting the nomination and then afterwards funding the entire operation in jinning up the ‘Russian angle’ that is now being used to get Trump removed–without other uber-wealthy, deeply influential and very politically well-connected Jews knowing all about it, and that includes Netanyahu & co. If Singer’s behind-the-scenes activities in removing Donald Trump from the game were truly a threat to Israel’s interests, the very least Singer would have received would have been a friendly warning from Netanyahu, but we all know that such business is never relegated to simply that. More realistically, Singer would have suddenly found himself in the crosshairs of some criminal charges involving money laundering, tax evasion or online child porn or else, absent that, if a more potent warning needed to be sent to other tribe members with similar proclivities in seeing Trump removedfrom the game, he would have found himself in the literal crosshairs of a gun being held by one of Mossad’s hired killers.

The simple point to this elongated explanation is that those one-dimensionals within ‘duh muuvmnt’ who still, after not just a mountain of evidence, but rather an entire mountain RANGE of counter evidence disproving their ‘Trump is owned by Israel’ claims–continue to hold doggedly and irrationally to their flawed math do so only in the face of crushing, bruising reality.

The simple math is this–The Jews, both on the right and on the left, don’t like Trump, and as imperfect a Lone Ranger as he may be to the more idealistic amongst us, nevertheless he still is the last chance–if indeed one exists–to preventing the thousands-years-old Judaic dream of universal Armageddon that awaits us all if Judea, Inc winds up getting her way.

Times of Israel

The Washington Free Beacon on Friday confirmed it originally retained the political research firm Fusion GPS to scour then-candidate Trump’s background for negative information, a common practice known as “opposition research” in politics.

Leaders from the Free Beacon, which is funded largely by Republican billionaire Paul Singer, insisted none of the early material it collected appeared in the dossier released later in the year detailing explosive allegations, many uncorroborated, about Trump compiled by a former British spy.

“During the 2016 election cycle we retained Fusion GPS to provide research on multiple candidates in the Republican presidential primary, just as we retained other firms to assist in our research into Hillary Clinton,” wrote the site’s editor-in-chief, Matthew Continetti, and chairman Michael Goldfarb. They continued: “The Free Beacon had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele.”

Earlier in the week, reports revealed that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee continued funding Fusion’s work after the original GOP source lost interest.

Trump this week called it a “disgrace” that Democrats had helped pay for research that produced the document. But the original source of the research remained a secret.

The president himself hinted that he knew the Republican source earlier in the week, but he refused to share it. The White House had no immediate comment Friday night about the Free Beacon’s involvement.

The Washington Free Beacon was initially founded as a project of the conservative nonprofit group Center for American Freedom, as an alternative to liberal news sites run by progressive nonprofits. The Center for American Freedom was organized as a 501(c)4 and did not reveal its donors, but Singer was the sole funder of the site as recently as 2014, according to a Republican political veteran familiar with the site. The veteran spoke on condition of anonymity to detail the newspaper’s financial background.

The Free Beacon first retained Fusion to investigate Trump in the fall of 2015 and ended its relationship after Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination in late spring of 2016, according to a person close to Goldfarb, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private discussions.

The website and its leaders have strong ties throughout the Republican establishment. Goldfarb was deputy communications director on John McCain’s presidential campaign.

Singer was backing Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential bid at the time of the Free Beacon’s involvement. And one of Singer’s closest associates, Republican operative Dan Senor, served as Speaker Ryan’s chief adviser during the 2012 president campaign.

A billionaire hedge fund manager described as a GOP mega-donor, Singer is known for using his deep pockets for political influence and to push for policy change. He has donated millions of dollars to Republican and pro-Israel causes and is a major figure in the Republican Jewish Coalition. He is also an active supporter of LGBTQ rights.

A representative for Singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rubio denied any knowledge of the Fusion research or the dossier this week.

“As far as whether it was my campaign, it wasn’t and I’ll tell you why,” he told CNN. “I was running for president. I was trying to win. If I had anything against Donald Trump that was relevant and credible and politically damaging, I would’ve used it. I didn’t have it.”

During the primaries, Singer helped fund an anti-Trump political action committee and reportedly helped pay for anti-Trump advertising in critical states.

In May, after Trump was clearly the nominee, Singer said he could support neither Trump nor the Democratic nominee in the elections.

A person close to Singer said the billionaire was not aware of Steele’s involvement or the dossier until earlier this year when it was published. The person was not authorized to share internal discussions.

The dossier, compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, emerged this year as a political flashpoint in the broader debate over Trump’s ties to Russia.

Law enforcement officials have worked to corroborate the dossier’s claims. James Comey, FBI director at the time, advised Trump about the existence of the allegations, and Steele has been questioned as part of an ongoing probe into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump camp.

The US intelligence community has determined that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election. Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the Russian interference and whether it was tied to Trump’s campaign.

The House Intelligence Committee will help verify whether the Free Beacon had any involvement with Steele or his dossier, according to Jack Langer, a spokesman for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

“The Beacon has agreed to cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee to help the Committee verify this assertion,” Langer said.

In a statement Saturday, Langer said an agreement had been reached that will secure the committee’s access to Fusion GPS bank records necessary for its investigation. The committee had sought the records through a subpoena.