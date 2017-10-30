Canadian Stock Exchanges Look to Attract Israeli Companies

BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS – Two Canadian stock exchanges are striving to draw Israeli companies to list with them.

A delegation from the TMX Group, which operates both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Calgary-based TSX Venture Exchange, visited Israel this week as part of the Journey 2017 annual business conference. The gathering is sponsored by EY Israel, the Israeli branch of the global accounting giant Ernst & Young.

According to the organizers, about 2,000 people from 100 leading firms in the finance industry attended the conference, which ran from Oct. 22-25.

Robert Peterman, vice president of global business development at the Toronto Stock Exchange, told reporters that Israel is “one of the better places” for finding innovative companies.

“Israel is an important market for our exchanges, and we are pleased to head this delegation of leading Canadian innovation sector investment bankers and capital market advisers,” Peterman said. “Two key benefits we see for listing on either Toronto Stock Exchange or Venture include access to North American investors that are able to support companies at all stages of growth, and a competitive landscape of investment banks to support these growth companies with financing and research coverage.”

There are currently six Israeli companies listed on the two Canadian exchanges, to the tune of $1.9 billion.