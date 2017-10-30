How They Do It– ‘Jews, the minority that disturbs’

ed note–a case study of the effects of Jtosis, the mental illness caused by prolonged and extreme exposure to Judaism.

In this case, the writer claims to be of ‘Arab’ origin, but we are not assuming he is not an Arab Jew.

Either way, as is typically the case whenever someone hailing from the PR department of Judea, Inc seeks to ‘explain’ why Jews have been hated throughout history, it is an exercise in them talking in circular, irrational, and non-sensical gibberish. In this case, our esteemed PR representative attributes the ‘eternal question’ to them being a ‘minority’, and yet, conveniently skips over the history of these people, how they have behaved and some of the WHOPPERS they have contributed in the timeline of human history and how these WHOPPERS have resulted in blowback, backlash, and everything in between which can basically be summed up in that age-old law of physics, that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Jews have been hated because they have behaved badly. Like the town drunk who gets thrown out of every bar and restaurant and has no where to go, it is his own fault and not the result of some deep seated ‘conspiracy’ against him. Jews are what they are because of their Judaism, in and of itself an arrogant, haughty, elitist, violent, thieving, rapacious ideology that sanctions every imaginable criminal act against others of the non-Judaic variety. Israel is hated because as the Jewish state, it puts into practice the precepts and protocols of Judaism and in the process, murders displaces, dispossess and violates the God-given rights of innocent people on a regular basis, just as Judaism commands be done.

The point in posting this ridiculous essay is to underscore the fact that the Gentile world cannot wait around for the Jews to ‘figure out’ what everyone else has known for millenia. We have to take care of our own affairs and this means dealing rationally with what is/has been an inherently irrational group of people. They will never be rehabilitated as long as they adhere to their Judaism, because like any person whose mental faculties have deteriorated as a result of drugs, alcohol, or just the inherent madness with which they were born, they would rather pull the world down into the abyss with them rather than to pull themselves out of it.

Times of Israel

Jews are a hated minority. They have always been. They have been hated longer than any other minority, more universally, and usually with higher intensity. Why is that?

What is it about Jews that disturbs so much?

There is nothing particularly unique to Jews. Jews are not a homogeneous minority. They do not all look the same. They do not all dress the same. They are hard to identify. Their opinions are impossible to pin down, though not from lack of trying. They have been blamed for capitalism, communism, and everything in between.

What disturbs the world is that Jews are a minority that does not behave like a minority.

Unlike other minorities, whether facing the Roman Empire many years ago or facing the United Nations today, the Jews refuse to shut up, comply, and become invisible. They form armies, they join elite professions, they own businesses, they trade, they form unions, they speak up, they revolutionize science, and they revolutionize economies. They are there, irritating as hell.

Even after nearly half of them were murdered, the Jews did not fade into the background. Their drive to build their temple for the third time (see note) only became stronger, so they resurrected what a French diplomat called in 2001 “that shitty little country Israel”.

Little yes, but shitty? Hardly. Unless shitty means incredibly tough, amazingly resilient, and hugely successful. All the things that one does not expect from a minority.

And even after they reclaimed their state back, even after they resurrected their Hebrew language, the Jews still did not mellow out. They still did not accept aggression silently. They still did not accept to be told what to do.

They refuse to naively hand over a state to the Palestinians as the world demands. They argue that Palestinians do not really want a state and will stop at nothing until they destroy Israel. They argue that Israel cannot afford to give an inch for free if it wants to survive in its neighborhood. They argue that Jews have a long history in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) and therefore can be there if they want to be. They argue that they will manage somehow, despite demographics, despite BDS, and despite world opinion, because they have seen it all before and no longer care to appease their enemies.

They argue, they argue, and they argue. Even though they are right, arguing so much is not what a nice minority is expected to do.

For those who are disturbed by Jews, which is pretty much everyone, Israel is the ultimate disturbance. Not only did the Jews not fade away, but they also now have a state where they rule and where they behave like a majority, a confident majority.

To the Kurds who aim to reach independence, Iraq’s vice president and former prime minister, Nuri al-Maliki, said, “We will not allow the creation of a second Israel”. In other words, behave like a good little minority, and shut up!

Nothing has worked against the Jews to make them comply. Not wars. Not pogroms. Not marginalization. Not assimilation. And today, boycotts and demonization do not work either.

The Jews’ enemies even use the ultimate weapon against them – the claim that the Jews behave with the Palestinians the same way as the Jews’ oppressors have behaved with the Jews. This is meant not only to discredit the Jews in the eyes of the world but also to force them into self-doubt and self-hatred. But although it has worked on a few Jews, this strategy is blatantly hypocritical. It is obvious that the Palestinians made their own bed with the help of their Arab friends. So this strategy is failing too.

Jews do not agree among themselves on much, not even on Israel and certainly not on religion. They have only one thing in common, being Jews. But somehow, over the years, the decades, the centuries, and the millennia, they have demonstrated a stubbornness to survive that has eluded all other minorities and likely always will.

The Jews are the minority that gives the bullying majorities the finger, to the envy of other minorities, and that is why they are hated.