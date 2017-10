Iran says its president turned down a meeting with Trump

Hassan Rouhani rejected request to speak with US counterpart on sidelines of UN General Assembly in September, Tehran claims

ed note–Doubtful that he turned it down, but then he could not afford to have such a meeting take place, be made known publicly and then deal with the political backlash once he returned home.

Kinda weird though, how Trump wanted to meet with him, since–as we are told on a daily basis by all sorts of ‘experts’–that Trump wants to get a war started with Iran because this is what Israel wants, huh?

Times of Israel

Iran’s foreign ministry said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani turned down a meeting with US President Donald Trump during his visit to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The Sunday report by the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying “an intention was expressed by the American side that was not approved by President Rouhani,” in reference to the alleged meeting request.

In 2013, then US President Barack Obama and Rouhani spoke by telephone, the highest-level contact between the two countries in decades, prompting an outcry from Iranian hardliners.

Since then there has been no such communication between Tehran and Washington, which officially severed diplomatic ties in 1979.