‘Jews are afraid to be open about their Judaism’


ed note–A Catholic isn’t afraid to be ‘open’ about his/her Catholicism. Neither is a Lutheran, a Methodist or even a Mormon for that matter.

Buddhists aren’t afraid to be ‘open’ about their Buddhism, nor are Hindus with their Hinduism.

Those who know they follow a path that is good, decent, and dedicated to doing good things for humanity do not worry about practicing their ‘faith’ in the open.

Only criminals who follow an ideology that is criminal in nature and who know they live in a state of war with the rest of the world are afraid to live in the ‘open’ and this is the reason why Jews these days are ‘afraid’ to be ‘open’ with their Judaism.

Israel National News

The Knesset’s Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee on Monday held a special meeting to discuss the rise in anti-Semitism in the US and Europe.

Participating in the meeting were ambassadors from Germany, Austria, and the European Union.

World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel, who formerly served as the Head of the Department for Activities in Israel and Countering Anti-Semitism, told the ambassadors that “in the past decade, we have had the misfortune to see a rise in the number of anti-Semitic incidence. The number of these incidents increases every year, all over the globe.”

“The rise in anti-Semitism is not only expressed in the sheer numbers of incidents, but also in the severity of the incidents, which is steadily increasing. Unfortunately, this holds true all over the world, and there does not seem to be an end in sight.

“Ambassadors of the world, it is important that you understand: The responsibility for Diaspora Jewry rests on the world’s governments. Governments must work to defeat anti-Semitism and ensure the safety of their Jewish citizens.”

Turning to the leaders of Jewish organizations around the world, Hagoel said, “You should know that a rise in anti-Semitism causes us, the Jews, to be afraid of seeming outwardly Jewish. Around the world, Jews do not wear a kipa (skullcap), they put their mezuzahs on the inside of the doorway, they change their names, and so on.”

“They do all of these things in order to hide the fact that they are Jewish. This fear causes Jews to distance themselves from anything which might outwardly identify them as Jews. However, at the same time, the outer signs of Judaism bring Jews closer to religion and Jewish identity.

“At the end of the day, the fear [of being outwardly Jewish] causes assimilation.

“We must strengthen Jewish pride around the world. If we do not, our name will disappear from the Diaspora.”

  1. #1 by Dub Taylor on 10/30/2017 - 9:34

    The jew-dogs need to look into a mirror for once! Dumb bastards can’t seem to figure out why the entire world hates their guts and would snuff them out in a second if they could.

  2. #2 by Jim Reinhart on 10/30/2017 - 9:34

    Unfortunately, Judaism (Judah/Benjamin) as well as the rest of the crowd appears to have been subversive all of it’s existence. Dumping Asherah (Yahweh’s wife) in favor of going it alone as archeological digs and written inscriptions identify as per William Dever of Arizona (professor emeritus of middle eastern religions) and speaks of in his lecture at Emory University, every part of their faith is stolen from other faiths (Abraham – Vedic, most of the rest of the torah from Egypt – i.e. Amenamope wrote the book of Proverbs), and the fact that Egypt was a kingdom (actually 2) and it knew no Pharaohs or Israelites (Dr. Ashraf Ezzat). In fact, it has constantly subverted other nations and empires from Babylon (through Cyrus the no so great and Megillah personality) of Persia, which was undermined by Esther (the whore and Megillah personality) and Mordecai, to Greece and the Maccabees, to Egypt and the creation of the Roman Empire of which they claim to have helped create as well as their Hellenistic faith, to Rome itself. We must no forget, the Talmud toting George W. Bush (another piece of filth and Megillah recipient – there were only three in the history that were given by the Sanhedrin) and the Bush family which goes back to Solomon Bush pre-revolutionary war, as well as the Rosenvelts, Eisenhauer, Truman and a host of other frauds going back to Alexander Hamilton and his sale of the majority of script of the Bank of North America Corporation and First Bank of the United States Corporation to foreign entities and agents (70%) and his friend Isaac Rosevelt (Rosenvelt/van Rosenvelt/Geldersman) being the president of his Bank of New York. Unfortunately, for those who have read and understand the implications of the Torah/Talmud (which must be read together or the Torah makes no sense) and the Kabbalah (Welcome to the Freemasons, fools who follow Zionism no matter how stupid it gets while pretending to be of other faiths except B’nai B’rith which is the Jewish religious orders division of Freemasonry which was create by the Jews as they say so themselves), the non-jews were created before man as only Jews are man (human) as Ovediah Yosef so poignantly states. This of course make current day Christianity and Islam a fraud but going back before Rome got into the equation, the Christian Church was quite different from Rome which is nothing but a wealth, power, prestige, access and control racket. Islam shows none of the compassion of it’s founder that was poisoned and it’s writings are nothing near to the script found a Sana’a Yemen. The Abrahamic faiths and Freemasonry are a fraud of violent conquest and exploitation and have destroyed most of the life on three continents in approx only 250 years – the Americas, Australia and Central to Southern Africa. We know them by their fruit and their fruit is rotten, meaning their faith is rotten. Destruction, plunder, exploitation for almighty gold, silver, wealth, power, access and control of all life on the planet sets these three apart but Judaism in particular as it was the Jews who started freemasonry and the masonic revolutions of America, Jacobin, Bolshevik (creation of the Soviet Union out of the United States by Jacob Schiff – Rothschild stooge, and the Wilson Administration), WWI and WWII (bigger frauds than 9/11), Boer wars, Armenian genocide (Jewish subversives were the Young Turks), Mao’s China revolution (Mao funded by Rockefeller and supported by Skull and Bones, US Intel and other filth). Now the whole world is run by Jews as they own every industry by proxy and knowledge no longer exists from grade school to graduate school as these are owned to as well as every zionist loving nation in the world. The purpose of the Jews and Freemasonry is, as according to Albert Pike, to wipe out all religions including political Zionism so that religious Zionism (Lucifer worship) will be the one and only faith in the world. This is why 100% of the US congress, military, intel agencies and alphabet soup players support Israel without question as well as most of the rest of the world. All other skirmishes are nothing but noise for the rabble to rebel in.

