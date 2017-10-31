Mueller’s ‘Shock-and-Awe’ Indictments Meant to Terrify Both Trump and Witnesses

But it was the separate confessions of a former campaign adviser that should really ruin U.S. president’s Halloween

ed note–as with all things coming out of the mouth of Judea Inc, things must be looked at very carefully for nuanced words, meanings, symbolism, etc.

Our esteemed Hebraic writer did not just choose the words ‘shock and awe’ because they happened to have a nice ring to them. ‘Shock and awe’ was the term given to George Bush’s mass murder of Iraqis in 2003 when he ordered the US military to indiscriminately bomb Iraq mercilessly and unceasingly as the opening scene of a re-write/re-play of the Judaic drama found in the book of Esther whereby the leader of a sovereign nation was removed from power through Judaic trickery and violence. It has been speculated by some–with good evidence we could say–that ‘shock and awe’ was chosen as a cognate of the Hebrew word ‘Sheki-nah’, which means ‘the divine presence of Yahweh’ and which is represented by bright lights and which forms one of the prayers which Jews are obligated o say everyday, to wit–

‘Blessed are You, God, who returns His Presence (shekhinato) to Zion’

That Judea, Inc is gunning to have another leader of another sovereign nation removed–Trump as POTUS–is not a matter up for speculation or debate. He–despite all his flaws, real or perceived–represents a clear and present danger to the aims of the tribe, both in the short and long term and on both the domestic and foreign policy fronts. His stated plans of imposing a peace deal between Israel and the unfortunate souls who happen to live in close proximity to her, to his stated desire for a Palestinian state to his plans of halting American imperial adventures–both in the Middle East and elsewhere–coupled with his less-than-hostile disposition/posture towards Russia has made him an enemy of Judea and thus he simply has to go.

Likewise, as we have pointed out here on occasions too numerous to recount, it is indeed a period of great danger to everyone as these two monsters–Judea and Rome–battle with each other over whose agenda will dominate, and no one should make the mistake of thinking that somehow they are removed by distance or other circumstantial matters from it all. The storm that is upon us is something none of us have ever experienced before and are not likely to ever experience again, assuming of course that we manage to live through it all.

Please note some of the more salient points contained herein–

‘The assumption is that Mueller is betting that the severe indictment handed down against Manafort and Gates will persuade them, or other senior Trump campaign officials, to collaborate with his investigation.’

‘Collaborate?’ Shouldn’t the word be ‘cooperate’? Witnesses do not ‘collaborate’ with the police, but rather ‘cooperate’. ‘Collaborate’ means to conspire and collude and usually with evil purposes in mind. No one can deny the negative connotation with the word ‘collaborator’ and it implications of both treason and treachery.

Next–

‘Trump’s only remaining option is to fire Mueller, with a possible claim that he has exceeded his authority. Many of Trump’s rivals in Washington are anxious for such a development, which would create an acute constitutional and political crisis, spark automatic associations to Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” and give a serious push to efforts to launch impeachment proceedings against the president.’

This may be what Judea, Inc has been gunning for all along as they already have a precedent in place involving Nixon.

Either way, no one should make or otherwise embrace the idiotic theory espoused by some that all of this is just ‘for show’ and that somehow Trump and his enemies are actually just ‘playing a game’ for public consumption as if it were all just a hyped-up episode of WWF, when in fact what we are actually witnessing here is WW3.

Chemi Shalev for Haaretz

One of the most basic methods of striking fear in others is to pick a scapegoat and make an example of him, which is essentially what Special Counsel Robert Mueller did on Monday. He didn’t arrest a lowly underling, but President Donald Trump’s one-time campaign manager, Paul Manafort, along with his partner, Rick Gates.

Mueller didn’t make do with minor accusations, but indicted Manafort and Gates on serious charges of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering, which could send them both to jail for a long time.

By using such shock and awe tactics, Mueller made clear to Washington in general, and to Trump in particular, that he’s not afraid of anyone and that he will stop at nothing in pursuing the evidence he uncovers, even if it leads him to areas that are technically outside the scope of the alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin. This may be what scares Trump most of all.

Mueller secured the detailed, 31-page grand jury indictment of Manafort and Gates earlier than expected. Previous special counsels and investigators required a much longer investigation before they were ready to issue their first indictments. But Mueller wanted to create a fait accompli. He is signaling to Trump supporters who dream of stopping him that this train has left the station, and it won’t be coming back.

Trump’s only remaining option is to fire Mueller, with a possible claim that he has exceeded his authority. Many of Trump’s rivals in Washington are anxious for such a development, which would create an acute constitutional and political crisis, spark automatic associations to Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” and give a serious push to efforts to launch impeachment proceedings against the president.

Trump will try to play on the fact that the indictment against Manafort and Gates, which details their efforts to launder and conceal the many millions of dollars they earned representing Ukraine’s pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, has nothing to do with him or his presidential campaign.

But in addition to Mueller’s indictments, Trump had another unpleasant surprise waiting for him, one that should make his Halloween even scarier. With no apparent connection to the accusations against Manafort and Gates, hitherto court-sealed documents released on Monday detailed the confessions of George Papadopoulos, a relatively obscure foreign policy adviser in Trump’s election campaign.

Papadopoulos has admitted lying to the FBI to conceal his contacts with an unnamed professor in London with close Kremlin ties and with a “young Russian woman” who presented herself as a close family relative of President Vladimir Putin. The two offered to share “thousands of emails” with damaging information about Hillary Clinton just a few short months before those emails were actually leaked to the media.

Papadopoulos, who is collaborating now with Mueller, corresponded with his two Russian contacts over several months. More incriminatingly, he advised his superiors in the Trump campaign about the contacts. Were it not for the accumulating fatigue from the so-called Russiagate affair, Papadopoulos’ testimony could be billed as a smoking machine gun. It certainly undermines Trump’s efforts to describe the allegations of his staff’s collusion with Russia as fake news.

The assumption is that Mueller is betting that the severe indictment handed down against Manafort and Gates will persuade them, or other senior Trump campaign officials, to collaborate with his investigation.

Mueller “followed the money,” as the famous Watergate maxim advised, and compiled what certainly seems like detailed incriminating evidence against the two. Perhaps Manafort and Gates could be persuaded to spill all in exchange for lesser charges, or their colleagues made to understand what awaits them if they don’t.

The trick-or-treat message is that those who don’t hurry to testify about Russiagate could find themselves facing even more serious charges about nefarious activities they may have carried out before the 2016 campaign, even if there is no direct link between the two.

The spate of bad news catches Trump at a time when he is already down in the dumps, and it’s doubtful whether the news published Monday of the capture of one of the perpetrators of the 2012 attack in Benghazi will change the trend.

His approval ratings are nose-diving, part of his Republican caucus in Congress is rebelling and his international standing, with the exception of a few peculiar countries in the Middle East, is as low as ever.

In this situation, the reasonable presidential reaction would be to lay low, pretend to collaborate with the investigators, hope the probe will hit a brick wall and quietly try to resurrect his public standing. But since it’s Trump we’re dealing with, and since this is not what his belligerent loyal right-wing base expects, the chances that Trump will try the reasonable route are slim.

Instead, he can be expected to amplify his unfounded claims that it is Hillary Clinton who colluded with Russia because her campaign funded the controversial and salacious dossier compiled by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, and because the Obama administration approved a 2010 purchase by a Russian firm of a Canadian uranium mining company owned by heavy donors to the Clinton Foundation.

This will certainly convince Trump fans and dedicated Fox News viewers that he is the victim of a vast liberal conspiracy.

Trump could grow even more aggravated with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who he still sees as having deserted him by recusing himself from the Russia investigation and thus failing to close it down before Mueller was even appointed.

And Trump could certainly reach the conclusion, after Mueller’s latest show of force, that even if he won’t be able to connect him to collusion with Russia, he could certainly indict him for obstruction of justice when he fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May. Trump’s big mouth, after all, has already owned up to that one.

The White House and Trump’s advisers will undoubtedly try to tame the president’s reaction to Monday’s moves by Mueller, though it seems like a lost cause.

Trump, like a certain Benjamin Netanyahu, lives in his own twilight zone – between calculated propaganda tactics and a genuine sense of persecution. Within hours or days, Trump will begin to think Mueller has humiliated him in front of his fans and made him a laughingstock throughout America. This is exactly the trigger that could push Trump to take drastic action such as firing Mueller or granting a blanket presidential pardon to anyone remotely involved in his campaign. Then, and only then, will all hell break loose.