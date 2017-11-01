The Kurds, Trump, and the Decline of American Power

Why the United States’ inexplicable abandonment of the Kurdish people is ‘the geopolitical equivalent of a stock-market crash’

ed note–for those who may be new to or confused about the ‘Kurdish question’ that has recently reared its head in world affairs, please allow us a moment to give a brief outline as to what it is all about.

The powers that be–meaning Israel, the US, and the West–did not anticipate Russia stepping up to the plate in Syria in the manner that she did. After all, Russia stood by and (for strategic purposes) ‘allowed’ Iraq and Libya to be destroyed per Zion’s orders, exactly for the purpose of setting Syria up so that she could then step in and create the image that we are all witnessing today–Russia, Iran, and other players as saviors of mankind from the dangers of terrorism.

Keep in mind that the ‘creative destruction’ of the Middle East to which the world has been witness since the US invaded and destroyed Iraq back under the first Bush Administration is a plan that is not just decades or centuries old in its planning, but rather thousands of years in the making. Israel is now in ‘full bloom’ and is out to ‘grab the gold’ that she as the Jewish state believes she was promised to her in the various portions of her Torah that speak very clearly and frankly about the ‘promised land’ that she claims is hers by virtue of divine decree, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

Having said that, Israel now has 2 choices before her, either–

A. Start a BIG war herself which risks her exposing herself as the aggressor that every country on the planet knows she is, or

B. Engage in her usual business of deception, subterfuge, and scheming.

Obviously, of the 2, the one more favorable to her natural inclinations is the latter.

So, as pertains the Kurds, here Israel has a situation ‘made to order’ in fomenting new crises, violence and turmoil, hence the reason that she has taken such a keen interest in ‘freedom’ for the Kurds. 4 nations–Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey, all lay claim to their respective parts of that territory and are not going to let it go without a fight, and Israel knows this.

And here comes none other than Bernard-Henri Lévy himself, Mr. ‘Color Revolution’ who has had his dirty hands in every piece of dirty business in the Middle East (and beyond) that benefits the Jewish state suddenly taking an interest in the ‘Kurdish Kwestion’.

Please note a few important points here–

1. The veiled yet very real threat which Levy levies against the US, using monetary language vis a vis the collapse of American might–

‘It is as if the house of cards that was the Pax Americana had suddenly collapsed, opening the way to no end of adventures, the geopolitical equivalent of a stock-market crash. It has been a haunting moment when a flabbergasted world discovered that the fiduciary value of the American president and his Department of State was almost zero. The emperor, in other words, was naked; his securities were no longer worth the paper they were printed on; the American colossus has crumbled into a pile of diplomatic subprimes…’

He did not just pick this comparison out of thin air. He is letting Trump, Inc know that if things don’t more forward in ways that benefit the business model that Judea, Inc has constructed for herself that things are going to get nasty, and we all know–despite the idiotic claims of some–that it ain’t DEM MOOZLUMS who run Wall Street and the banking system of the West. Furthermore, all can rest assured that Trump and America are not the only targets of his threat to cause a collapse of the US Stock Market, as virtually the entire world would suffer the consequences as well, and so what he is in effect doing by threatening the other nations is inducing them to put pressure on Trump in order to save their own respective nations from the financial hurricane that will be set loose on the already shaky economic conditions of America and Europe.

2. Please note how Levy describes Donald Trump, the President who many ‘experts’ in the 9/11 Truth Movement claim is ‘owned by the Jews’–

‘…What astonishes is the incredible inconsistency of the president of the world’s leading democracy, who can lecture us in the morning that the agreement with Iran is the worst pact his country ever signed and then, later that same day, welcome Iran’s General Soleimani into the streets of Kirkuk, shifting shamelessly from Obama’s convenient strategy of “leading from behind” to a tragic and truly incomprehensible “leaving for nothing” that amounts to rolling out the red carpet for the enemy. In my long life, I cannot recall such a bewildering moral and political forfeiture…’

In other words, Trump is not doing what the Jews want, and all can rest assured that had the events involving Russia and Iran’s success in Syria happened in either the Bush or Obama administrations, we WOULD INDEED see the US throw its full support behind Kurdish ‘independence’, as both the aforementioned puppets were indeed ‘owned by the Jews’ as opposed to Trump, who is owned by no one except Trump, Inc.

By Bernard-Henri Lévy

We know more or less about the unbearable epilogue to Kurdistan’s hundred years of solitude that is being written right before our eyes.

We know, too, about the craven abandonment of the Kurds to the New Gang of Four, right up to the cease-fire of Oct. 28.

To Iran, whose Revolutionary Guards received what amounts to a green light to conduct themselves, from Jalula to Sinjar, as if they were on conquered territory and thus to try their hand at wielding influence from the Mediterranean to the Gulf of Oman and thus becoming a loaded pistol pointed at the head of the West and its allies.

To Turkey, which, in the manner of Schrödinger’s cat being simultaneously dead and not dead, is both in NATO and out of it, using that freedom of movement to exact historical vengeance against the people of the Peshmerga.

To Syria, whose murderous puppet of a dictator now reigns, to borrow a phrase from the French poet Louis Aragon, over “a country flayed by butchers.”

And finally to Iraq, that fictitious country that never existed except in the dizzy mind of a British diplomat a century ago and that conjures up a sense of unity by crying, like Cato the Elder about Carthage, “delenda est Erbil” and crushing a free, democratic, and peace-loving people under the boots of its heavily armed militias.

By contrast, insufficient attention has been paid to the frightening mystery posed in this affair by the attitude of the United States.

What continues to astonish at the end of these four weeks of cynicism and hardly strategic cowardice is the spectacle of President Donald Trump, the allegedly brilliant dealmaker and peerless player who putatively wins all his bets; it is the image of this “tough guy” who supposedly misses no opportunity to set himself apart from Obama-the-spineless-intellectual; what astonishes is the incredible inconsistency of the president of the world’s leading democracy, who can lecture us in the morning that the agreement with Iran is the worst pact his country ever signed and then, later that same day, welcome Iran’s General Soleimani into the streets of Kirkuk, shifting shamelessly from Obama’s convenient strategy of “leading from behind” to a tragic and truly incomprehensible “leaving for nothing” that amounts to rolling out the red carpet for the enemy.

In my long life, I cannot recall such a bewildering moral and political forfeiture.

I know no other example of a great power that has left one of its oldest and most loyal allies in the middle of nowhere for no apparent reason.

And I can think of no sorrier spectacle than that of watching these Kurdish fighters, tolerant Muslims and ramparts against ISIS, be delivered up and cut to pieces by a rabble wielding weapons and Abrams tanks furnished to their executioners by the Americans.

But that is where things stand. And, for a friend of the United States, it is wrenchingly painful.

The country of Kennedy and Reagan no longer has any sacrosanct allies in the region. The value of its word has plummeted, despite a seeming change of tone these last few hours.

And, for the leaders of the Gang of Four, for this bunch of brutes drunk on impunity, hubris, and, no doubt, hateful vengeance for the American master they so long feared, it is as if the house of cards that was the Pax Americana had suddenly collapsed, opening the way to no end of adventures.

This is the geopolitical equivalent of a stock-market crash.

It has been a haunting moment when a flabbergasted world discovered that the fiduciary value of the American president and his Department of State was almost zero.

The emperor, in other words, was naked; his securities were no longer worth the paper they were printed on; the American colossus has crumbled into a pile of diplomatic subprimes.

These days in Washington “Thucydides’s trap” is much discussed, thanks to Graham Allison’s 2017 book by that name.

On everyone’s mind is that fearful instant—fearful because it almost invariably leads to war—when the old hegemonic power grasps that, as a result of its own failures and weaknesses, it may have to yield to the newcomer.

Well, in America’s treatment of Kurdistan we glimpse Athens and Sparta switching roles—but no doubt it is the fatal fault that will give wings, far beyond the region, to America’s rivals.

Remember Pericles, the wise strategist, whose death and the popular disregard of his message brought forth the ruin of the great democratic city-state of Athens. Pericles had warned those of his fellow citizens who were inclined to cowardice and laxity.

He had told them that prestige was a responsibility that could not be shirked. And he had predicted that, if his fellow citizens failed to heed his warning, they would slide quickly into “peaceful enslavement.”

In equating Kurds and Iraqis, Trump has come down on the wrong side of the Thucydides’ theorem—at the expense of the United States.

The Athens of our time, the most prestigious and democratic of nations, runs the risk of throwing itself headlong into peaceful enslavement and leaving the remains of its influence to the several menacing Spartas that, from Ankara to Moscow or Beijing, have already begun to salivate.

Today it is the Kurds who taste the bitter fruit of the new “plot against America,” this one, in contrast to the one imagined by Philip Roth, conducted openly, with the enemy advancing undisguised; but tomorrow, unless we correct our course, it will be other peoples in other free cities in other regions of the planet who will pay the price.

Messieurs Putin, Xi, Erdogan, Khamenei, and consorts, dinner is served. The great feast on the American carcass may have just begun.