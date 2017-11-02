«
»

Jew author: Send Black NFL players to Nigeria


nfl-players_10-31-2017.jpg

REHMAT’S WORLD – On October 27, 2017, American Jewish author of 14 books and professor emeritus at the University of Illinois, Robert Weissberg, 76, posted an article at The UNZ Review, entitled, Solving NFL’s Anthem Crisis: Send Them to Africa.

“The NFL seems at a loss on how to deal with the current controversy over players (most of whom are black) knelling (“taking a knee”) during the national anthem to protest about American racism, politic brutality, rotten ghetto schools, white privilege and all the rest and hope that this gesture ends the brouhaha,” said Weissberg.

CONTINUE READING

This entry was posted on 11/02/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: