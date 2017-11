US Has 150 Nuclear Weapons in Five NATO Countries: Turkish Parliament Report

GLOBAL RESEARCH – It took the Turkish parliament more than ten years to acknowledge something which is known and carefully documented: Five so-called non-nuclear states including Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Turkey have stockpiled and deployed in their various military bases 150 tactical B61 nuclear weapons directed at Russia, Iran and countries in the Middle East. Nobody seems to be concerned and has not received media coverage. Belgium is reported to have 20 B61 nuclear weapons under national command, Turkey has 50. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

