ED-NOTE – While you hear or read about the ‘sudden’ outbreak of the plague which first hit Madagascar and which is now spreading all over East Africa, remember that a year ago, German scientists had managed to reconstruct the genome of the Black Death which had decimated Europe. It may just a coincidence but maybe not and in that case, the question we need to ask and answer is: who has weaponized the Black Death and for what purpose? CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 11/03/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.