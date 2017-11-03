Nigel Farage goes after the Jews

ed note–I am no fan of Farage, who has always been a loyal waterboy for Judea, Inc in bashing Islam and in general furthering the ‘Clash of Civilizations’ which Judea, Inc created and needs to continue if she is going to realize her thousands of years old dream of Rome’s destruction followed by the Pax Judaica.

However, this latest ‘jrama’ involving him is very instructive on many levels. In the first case, what it shows is the utter duplicity of Jewish interests in making sure that certain topics are NEVER discussed and the manner in which these organized interests will lie, perjure themselves, screech, holler, and threaten anyone and everyone the moment that those certain topics come up, and even when the Jewish interests themselves know the facts of the case to be true and accurate, no different than an accused murderer fights tooth and nail to keep the evidence against him from being presented before the Jury.

What it also shows is that there is growing resentment (and probably downright fear) on the part of the ruling class (s) within the West as they know where all of this is headed and who are now having second thoughts about it all as the endgame approacheth and thus–in their attempt at averting a disaster that is already full-blown–engage in a too-late-in-the-game effort of mounting some form of resistance where little chance of success exists, as Israel not only owns the economies of the West, but has the ultimate game changer in her possession as well–Submarine-based nuclear weapons with which she can go to any place in the world and with little to no warning ahead of time, launch Armageddon with just the push of a button.

There is one little piece of comic relief however–unintended as it may have been–in one of the things which our deluded commentator writes, to wit–

‘We’re always hesitant to accuse someone of being a racist or an anti-Semite because it’s damn near impossible to know what’s really in a man’s heart…’

–a statement to which those of us who are registered guests in the Hotel Reality can only respond–

LOL!!!

Maybe the headline is a bit much?

Nah.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage claimed recently that the “Jewish lobby” has an outsized influence on U.S. politics.

“There are about six million Jewish people living in America, so as a percentage it’s quite small, but in terms of influence it’s quite big,” Farage said on his talk radio show.

His remarks came after he was asked about allegations that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

His remarks on the “Jewish lobby” were part of a response that included him saying other “foreign lobbies” are “very powerful” in the U.S.

“There are other very powerful foreign lobbies in the United States of America and the Jewish lobby with its link to the Israeli government is one of those strong voices,” he said.

“They have a voice within American politics, as indeed do the Hindu groups and many other groups in America. But I don’t think anybody is suggesting that the Israeli government tried to affect the result of the American elections,” he said.

A caller then asked Farage if American lawmakers are “in the pockets” of Israel. To this, Farage said, “In terms of money and influence yes they are a very powerful lobby.”

Look, we’re always hesitant to accuse someone of being a racist or an anti-Semite because it’s damn near impossible to know what’s really in a man’s heart. We’re not as hesitant, however, when it comes to identifying certain rhetoric or actions as racist or anti-Semitic.

Alleging a widespread conspiracy wherein the Jews secretly control U.S. lawmakers is certainly anti-Semitic in tone and spirit. Indeed, the “Jewish money controls Washington” trope is one of the oldest anti-Jewish claims in the book. Farage is not a total idiot, and he knows better. If he doesn’t, he should. Shame on him.