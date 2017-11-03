«

The American Jews Who Are Driving US Laws Against Palestinians, BDS, etc.


AMERICA WASHINGTON ISRAEL

IAK – The Israeli American Council is a ten-year-old organization of dual US-Israeli citizens. A year ago it launched a lobbying arm, the Israeli American Coalition for Action, which has been the driving force and partial architect of anti-BDS laws passed in Nevada, California and Texas and is currently advancing similar legislation in Massachusetts.  It also helped promote the “Taylor Force Act” and other bills for Israel. CONTINUE READING

    ed note–this individual going by the name ‘artie white fox’ but whose real name (as best as we can tell) is actually Johnathon Hughes leaves comments on the this website every day entirely devoted to bashing Islam and praising the Old Testament. His comments always get shit-canned–as they should–but I thought I would let this one pass the censors in underscoring to the readers here just what kind of nutcases there are out there advocating on behalf of Judea, Inc and against Islam. This is not the first time he has left comments of this type on this website and is known in other forums for advocating exactly the same kind of perverse bestiality that he has endorsed here.

  2. #2 by Gwaredd Thomas on 11/03/2017 - 9:34

    Artie White Fox is a blackguard, enough said.

    As far as the IAK is concerned I’ll provide a quote which merits attention:

    “Is there any form of foulness in which at least one Jew hasn’t participated”?
    ~Adolph Hitler

    Now it’s not only Jews but the thousands of the “pastors'” Hagee and Robertson tards who have been brain-washed to the point of no return.

  3. #3 by Gary on 11/03/2017 - 9:34

    We have a whole country full of these types-Weimar Germany had nothing on today’s U.S.

