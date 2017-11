Hezbollah: one of the few causes worth supporting in the Middle East

BY SHARMINE NARWANI – The Lebanese resistance was formed in reaction to Israel’s illegal invasion and occupation of Lebanon. As Kerry says, that’s where Hezbollah’s real fight is – with Israel. Washington should leave it to the two to duke it out. This is not America’s fight. Hezbollah has saved Lebanon-and much of the Levant-not once, but twice, from bloody aggressions. In fact, maybe I’ll take them out to lunch in Beirut and pay the bill. I daresay that could be regarded as a financial contribution to Hezbollah, and that would make me a “terrorist,” too. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

