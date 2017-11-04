Hurricane Harvey Continued–Jewish Portfolio manager for one of Soros’ investment funds accused of raping, beating women in penthouse dungeon

The three unidentified plaintiffs in the case claim the married father raped and beat them to the point that they needed extensive medical attention, court papers say. “I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter,” Rubin barked during one of the alleged assaults.

A former portfolio manager for an investment fund founded by financier George Soros sexually abused women at a Manhattan penthouse dungeon, according to a $27 million Brooklyn federal suit.

Howie Rubin, 62, whose high-stakes dealing was featured in the best-selling books “Liar’s Poker” and “The Big Short,” rented the lavish Metropolitan Tower pad in Midtown to indulge in brutal sex with women whom he paid between $2,000 and $5,000 per session, according to the suit filed Thursday.

The three unidentified plaintiffs in the case — including two Playboy Playmates — claim the married father raped and beat them to the point that they needed extensive medical attention, court papers say.

At the $8 million penthouse, they were shown to a side room featuring ropes, chains and sex toys along with other BDSM equipment.

Rubin gagged, tied up and viciously abused the women — even punching one in the head, the suit filed by civil lawyer John Balestriere said.

“I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter,” Rubin barked during one of the alleged assaults.

In one session, he beat one of the women’s “breasts so badly that her right implant flipped,” the papers state.

The former Bear Stearns trader paid her $20,000 to repair the damage.

One plaintiff was tied up, gagged and shocked with a cattle prod in her groin before Rubin allegedly raped her, according to the filing.

Rubin — who collaborated with two female fixers and a lawyer — had the women sign non-disclosure agreements, the papers state.

The trio sought to “cover up Rubin’s sexual misconduct and criminal abuse of women and to serve as a cover for his wide-ranging human trafficking scheme,” wrote Balestriere.

A lawyer for one of the women blasted Rubin’s alleged conduct.

“While arrogance and self-import may convince certain men otherwise, neither money nor power gives any person the right to victimize a woman,” said Jeremy Saland.

Rubin declined to comment on the suit when reached by phone Thursday.