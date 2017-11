Lebanese PM Hariri’s resignation is the Saudis’ opening shot against Hezbollah

MoA – Four days ago we asked: Is The “Moderate Al-Qaeda” Set To Target Hizbullah? The implied answer in that piece was “Yes, the war is coming to Lebanon.” Today the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri resigned with a statement issued from Saudi Arabia on the Saudi Arabian TV station Al Arabia. This is the opening shot of the war. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

