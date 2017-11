Judea, Inc’s Robert Mueller close to charging Flynn in Russia probe

Special Counsel Bob Mueller has obtained enough evidence to bring charges in the federal investigation into President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son, according to NBC News.

Mueller’s team is reportedly planning to speak with various witnesses in the next week to learn more about Flynn’s past lobbying work and whether he laundered money and lied to federal investigators.

The report that Mueller may be close to charging Flynn follows the indictments of Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates as part of the ongoing probe into Russia’s influence in the 2016 election as well as possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Flynn left his White House post in February after he misled key administration officials about his previous contact with Russian officials.