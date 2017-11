Air Canada ends contract with Israeli arms firm

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – The contract, signed in 2014, was reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars. Air Canada told the activist groups that the work is being transferred to “another provider in North America,” which it did not name. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 11/07/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.