Haaretz Op-Ed– ‘Mazal Tov, Larry David, for Spoon-feeding the Neo-Nazis’

When David thought up his damaging SNL line about Hollywood predators being Jewish, he must have forgotten the times we’re now living in

ed note–Larry David’s recent ‘schtick’ where he joked about Jews being numerically over-represented in the ‘perversion’ business was done for strategic purposes–a Judaic attempt at making Gentiles laugh (and thus diffusing their outrage and anger) over the meltdown taking place in Jollywood as a result of Trump, Inc’s ‘Hurricane Harvey’.

But, as our esteemed Hebraic author points out, this strategy is a double-edged sword that cuts both ways, as he himself found out when he wrote that infamous piece years ago entitled ‘Jews DO control the media’.

This is the perennial and eternal conundrum in which Jews as a group find themselves. A backwards people who adhere to the barbaric teachings of their Judaic ‘religion’ that puts them at the top of the human pyramid and with everyone else under them in a state of perpetual subservience/servitude, they live in a state of war with the rest of the civilized world and when the inevitable backlash occurs–as it always has and as it always will–they scurry ’round looking for some ‘final solution’ to that perennial and eternal conundrum rather than just abandoning the whole mad scheme and learning to live in peace with their fellow man.

THIS, and nothing else is the source of our esteemed Hebraic author’ angst in this case, that Larry David–in the application of his very Judaic strategy of trying to make a joke out of what is currently taking place now–has actually thrown gasoline on the fire that threatens to envelop that pyramidal structure which the Jews have constructed for themselves these days. Were it not for the fact that indeed Gentiles are coming out of their Judaically-induced stupor and that a new Caesar has ascended the thrown in America who at last PLANS to take the reigns of power out of the hands of Judea, Inc and stop this stagecoach from going over the cliff, then Larry David’s ‘strategy’ in this regard would not be any cause for concern and Jews such as the author of this piece–rather than kvetching about it, instead would be getting together and snickering over the fact that the dumb Goyim ‘fell for it again’ as the Jews wiped their own shit in the faces of the world and yet no one was smart enough to smell it or see it for what it was.

Elad Nehorai for Haaretz

With anti-Semites it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if your jokes are purposefully pushing the envelope, if you’re being ‘brave’, different, or smart.

All they care about is to have more “evidence” at their disposal. More lies to propagate, and with which to incite.

I know this, because I’ve experienced it.

A few years ago, I wrote an article I titled “ Jews DO Control The Media .” It was my attempt to ‘reframe’ conspiracist thought: Perhaps the Jews in Hollywood and the media could be committed to a ‘positive’ conspiracy – for morality and truth.

The anti-Semites didn’t care about the nuances, only that a Jew wrote a headline that they could gobble up like greedy birds around breadcrumbs. One of us had finally let the cat out of the bag.

To this day, my name floats around the neo-Nazi internet, together with that of “Manny Friedman”, the pseudonym the outlet gave me after I begged them to take the piece down, and they refused. Changing the author’s name added more fuel to the fire: What had “they” done to the real writer? Had he been taken out?

That’s the way anti-Semitism online works.

We all know an empowered neo-Nazi movement has real world effects, from Charlottesville and the tragic death of Heather Heyes, to the increase in anti-Semitic acts since Trump was elected.

But comedians like Larry David are stuck in the 1990s and 2000s, when it was daring and provocative to joke about the Holocaust and undermining anti-Semitic theories as jokes. When we thought we had moved past the philosophy of hate that had killed over six million Jews and which had encouraged even “free” nations like the United States to reject the refugees who came seeking safety from the barbarism.

Larry David feels safe. He is a rich, successful Jew who has no reason to think that there could be any real fallout from pointing out that some of the perpetrators of abuse in Hollywood happen to be Jewish. He is in many ways the epitome of the Jewish-American dream, the realization that we could fully assimilate into a society without any negative repercussions. Why on earth shouldn’t he feel safe?

The answer lies online. People like David Duke who use every word uttered by a Jew as “proof” of their point. The angry loners who use it as fuel for their anger, those who’ve hidden up til now in the dark.

Larry David’s monologue echoed a recent Tablet magazine article about Weinstein having a specific Jewish perversion that contributed to his “style” of abuse – but with a megaphone that amplifies his words exponentially. That article’s author apologized only for not “[not] taking the time to think and feel things completely through before opining.”

He did not apologize for the anti-Semitism he’d facilitated, how far his piece had gone online , and its contribution to the flames of hate.

Surely, we cannot allow the fear of Nazis stop us from discussing the urgent matters in our communities, or to stop us from pushing the limits of where humor can take us.

But we must also not allow ourselves to be blind to the effects of our words. To understanding that they can and should only be used when the price of silence is higher than the price of speaking. As Jews, at this time, we can no longer pretend that our words have no effect.

And that was the sad reality of Larry David’s humor: it accomplished nothing. Not shock, awe, humor. All it did was spoon-feed the Nazis.

To this day, I am pained by my unintentional contribution to the world of vicious anti-Semites. I hope that Larry David, and those who defended his humor, will wake up to that too.