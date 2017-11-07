«
Is the end of Israeli dominance in the Middle East at hand?


The battle for Syria is coming to an end and Russia, Syria, Iran are emerging as the winners.

  1. #1 by Gwaredd Thomas on 11/07/2017 - 9:34

    All things considered, this may be some of the best news to come along in the last 20 years. The alliance of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran will be a force to contend with against US and Israeli aggression. This may mean that Israel’s “secret” bombings conducted in Syria will be met with Russian and Syrian air defence systems. The question still remains: will the US come to the aid of “its greatest ally in the Mid-East” or will it finally back off and come to the realization that it’s not worth the effort? The fact that Israel owns the US with its lobbies and under-the-table handouts to members of Congress will significant pressure will be brought to bear for the neocons to step-up their pressure on Trump to continue engaging in more conflicts on behalf of that rogue state. And, more significantly, will the American people finally awake from their slumber and create a crisis at home that will induce the warmongers in Washington to finally cease their Middle East meddling in the affairs of sovereign nations? Stay tuned.

