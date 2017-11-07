John Hagee Ministries Distributes $2.1 Million in Christian Donations to 16 Israeli ‘NGOs’

At this year’s 36th Annual A Night To Honor Israel event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, held by John Hagee Ministries (JHM), 16 charity and non-profit Israeli and Jewish organizations were presented with more than $2.1 in donations. BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS –At this year’s 36th Annual A Night To Honor Israel event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, held by John Hagee Ministries (JHM), 16 charity and non-profit Israeli and Jewish organizations were presented with more than $2.1 in donations.

Each year, the donations from JHM’s national television audience are given out at this annual event to allow various non-profit organizations to continue their work for Israel and the Jewish people. Carrying out the Biblical mandate to bless Israel, JHM has raised over $100 million for Israeli and Jewish charities. At the 2015 “Night to Honor Israel” event, JHM presented $3.2 Million to 23 Israeli charities, and at the event in 2016, the organization gave $2.2 million to 21 charities.

Pastor John Hagee is the founder and Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church and the founder of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), the largest pro-Israel grassroots organization in the US. A Night To Honor Israel also sets records as one of the longest-running Christian Zionist events in America.

This year, Pastor John Hagee’s address focused on the Iran nuclear deal, lauding President Donald Trump’s efforts “to change the Iran nuclear agreement or cancel the agreement.”

Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg of Congregation Rodfei Sholom praised Pastor John Hagee for his support of Israel. Through the establishment of this annual event, Rabbi Scheinberg said, Hagee has declared, “Israel, you are not alone. Christians support you, America supports you, we love you, and we shall stand by you.”

He concluded, “Jews count by increments of 18, which is the number for life. Tonight the 36th anniversary of the Night to Honor Israel reminds us of the life and love that Pastor Hagee has infused both in Christians and Jews.”

Cornerstone Church’s Executive Pastor and the son of Pastor John Hagee, Matt Hagee, focused his address on the Biblical imperative to support and bless Israel. “Just as Christians teach our children the importance of being kind to the stranger, the widow and the orphan, so too must we teach them that Christians have a Biblical mandate to stand with Israel. As any parent will tell you, the best way to instill values in the next generation is to lead by example, and we hope that when young men and women see JHM’s efforts to support Israel and its people they will take note and do likewise when they are able,” he said.