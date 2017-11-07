NIGER – Nigerien soldier contradicts Pentagon narrative: Special forces were on search-and-destroy mission



SPUTNIK – A Nigerien soldier who survived the Daesh ambush that claimed eight lives in early October has told the Washington Post that the US special forces were assisting Niamey in a search and destroy operation – which runs counter to the Pentagon’s claim that the troops were on a simple and low-risk reconnaissance mission when they were killed. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

