NIGER – Nigerien soldier contradicts Pentagon narrative: Special forces were on search-and-destroy mission


AMERICA ARMY

SPUTNIK – A Nigerien soldier who survived the Daesh ambush that claimed eight lives in early October has told the Washington Post that the US special forces were assisting Niamey in a search and destroy operation – which runs counter to the Pentagon’s claim that the troops were on a simple and low-risk reconnaissance mission when they were killed. CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by roberthstiver on 11/07/2017 - 9:34

    Well, in a larger-picture context, this confirms to me that our US military is not “the best and brightest,” always deserving obeisance and fealty (and billion$ to be primarily a welfare organization). We have the (at least two separate incidents in this 2017) Navy ships colliding with other seagoing vessels in the Pacific; this Niger show of incompetence in the face of an “enemy” that seems to have more tactical smarts than our troops (no surprise!–the “enemy” is on its ground/terrain) who shouldn’t be there in their number of 800 in the first place; we have the murders-by-drones of the occasional “militant/jihadi” and nearby innocent civilians in venues all across the globe; and of course now we have the vaunted US Air Force, unable to get its act together re the simplest notification of the potential danger of one of its troops (and how many more are there, in and discharged from all branches of the military???) who was prone to the gravest violence and, sure enough, eventually took that violence, with his guns and ammunition, to a small church in Texas on Nov. 5th, 2017….

    What are we paying for here? Oh, right: the promotion of “democracy” and its hallowed values….

