Saudi Arabia accuses Lebanon of ‘declaring war’ as crisis deepens

continue reading
This entry was posted on 11/07/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 11/07/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by We Are One on 11/07/2017 - 9:34
Funny, isn’t that what israel said recently… there’s going to be another jewish ritual slaughter-fest coming to Lebanon and Hezballah and Iran (possibly with the assistance of Russia) are going to lay waste to the warmongers.