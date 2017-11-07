US Celebrities Raise Record $53.8 million to support the Israeli Army at a fundraiser …
TIMES OF ISRAEL – The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces raised $53.8 million at a Beverly Hills gala.
Some 1,200 people were in attendance at the annual event on Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which raised what organizers said was a “record” amount for Israeli soldiers, for needed services such as: academic scholarships to combat veterans; financial assistance for soldiers in need; support for Lone Soldiers throughout their service and upon release; aid for wounded veterans and the families of fallen soldiers; weeks of rest and recuperation for entire IDF units, as well as educational, cultural, and recreational facilities.
The event was chaired by FDF National Board Member and major supporter Haim Saban and his wife, Cheryl.
The largest single gift in FIDF’s history was announced at the event as $16.6 million from Oracle Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison. His donation will support the construction of well-being facilities on a new training campus for the IDF’s coed infantry units.
“For 2,000 years, we were a stateless people, but now we have a country we can call our own. Through all of the perilous times since Israel’s founding, we have called on the brave men and women of the IDF to defend our home. In my mind, there is no greater honor than supporting some of the bravest people in the world, and I thank FIDF for allowing us to celebrate and support these soldiers year after year. We should do all we can to show these heroic soldiers that they are not alone,” said Ellison.
Israeli actress and model Moran Atias was master of ceremonies of the event. The event featured special performances by singer Seal, The Tenors, David Foster & Friends, and Gene Simmons. Celebrity guests at the gala included: Miss Israel 2013 Yityish Titi Aynaw, Gerard Butler, David Foster, Joanna Krupa, Katharine McPhee, Paul Reubens, Melissa Rivers, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 11/07/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by We Are One on 11/07/2017 - 9:34
God damned scum… the country in which you “thrive” is bleeding out… the vets, tasked with doing your dirty work are homeless, committing suicide and suffering from PTSD… yet not one penny did you give them.
Just FYI, larry ellison is a complete immoral unethical piece of shit “businessman”. I know that’s redundant but oh well.
May God wipe the jews from not only the face of the Earth but from the memory of all human beings.
#2 by Lee R. Blum on 11/07/2017 - 9:34
$53.8 million? ..maybe, but ZIO’s LIE, 24/7, 365 their entire revolting lives . . .
#3 by 5 dancing shlomos on 11/07/2017 - 9:34
arnold s
the king of belly crawling dogs
no boot licker will out boot lick schwarzenegger
scratch a jew
find arnold with tongue licking