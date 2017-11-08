Facebook Now Wants Your Nude Photos

CONTINUE READING
This entry was posted on 11/08/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 11/08/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Gary on 11/08/2017 - 9:34
Facebook is nothing more than a collection agency for the mossad.I wouldn’t join it if someone held a gun to my head.