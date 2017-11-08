The First Haredi Town In America

ED-NOTE – In 1948, Israel was born and the Cold War started soon after. For decades, we had been brainwashed to fear to ‘Soviet invasion, the Russian subversion, and for decades we all had our attention diverted towards to ‘Red Menace’. And while we were looking towards the USSR, the Jews were really invading, subverting and asphyxiating all Western nations.

We are witnessing the exact same methodology with the ‘Islamic invasion, subversion, menace’. While we are all busy looking for anything that would prove the Jewish narrative that suits our subconscious so much, namely that the Muslims are indeed invading our countries, the Jews are busy creating Jews-only towns, Jewish police (in the UK), Jewish Olympics which they insist on holding in Gentile countries, Jewish Nobel Prizes, they managed to incorporate judaic laws in our laws, etc. etc. etc. And as always, not one WN/CI stray dog will dare to even blink.

Islam is the real litmus test for all Truth and Justice Warriors: anyone who sees Islam as a threat, whether equal or greater than Judaism, has not only failed the test but has also becomes part of the problem, if not part of the enemy itself. Will Anglin the worm, Richard Spencer or Dr. Duke man up and show their love for their country and heritage and organize a rally to protest against the real destruction of the American identity?

————————————————-

J.POST – The local elections in New York ended Tuesday with a landslide victory for incumbent NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. But they also brought news of a change to the Jewish Haredi community in New York State.

In a referendum in the town of Monroe located about an hour and a half north of New York City, a majority of residents voted to separate from the well-known village of Satmar Hassidic sect Jews, Kiryas Joel. The Yiddish-speaking village, founded in the 1970s, will become a separate town in 2020, which will be the first Haredi city in the United States. The city will be called Palm Tree, an English translation of the Rebbe’s surname – Teitelbaum.

The referendum and its expected results were imposed on Kiryas Joel as a compromise designed to end the ongoing land dispute between the Haredi community and the town of Monroe. Tensions between the Hassidic community and its various neighbors, also arose over the Satmar sect’s demand to run an autonomous educational system.

The Satmar Hassidim, however, view the referendum as an opportunity, and the village leaders praised the results of the referendum as “historic.”

“Today is truly a historic day that will usher in a new era of peace and stability for all the residents of Monroe,” wrote the leader of the village, Gedalye Szegdin in a letter after the results were published Tuesday.

He added, “From the beginning, the petition to form the town of Palm Tree by separating the Kiryas Joel community from Monroe was submitted with one-and-only goal in mind: to create a solid foundation for a lasting peace between the residents of KJ and the residents of Monroe.”

He noted that Palm Tree will be the first new city declared in New York State for over a generation. There is, however, another Hassidic village in Orange County, New York, where Monroe and Kiryat Joel are located. It is called New Square, of the Sqver Hassidic sect.

In 2011, the New York Times identified Kiryas Joel as the poorest place in the United States. It is estimated that 23,000 residents currently live there.

One notable resident is the Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, grandson of “The Great Rabbi” Yoel (Joel) Teitelbaum, who founded the village in the 1970s and died in 1979. Another grandson of the great Rebbe, Rabbi Aharon’s brother, Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, leads another faction of Hassidism in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

In another Haredi area of New York, a slanderous battle in Brooklyn’s Haredi neighborhood of Borough Park resulted in Kalman Yeger defeating Yoni Hikind. Yeger will serve as the 44th District councilman.