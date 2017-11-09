‘Mystic’ Rabbi: God Soon To Reveal Moshiach’s Identity In Dream Message To Rabbis Worldwide

BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS – Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, a well-known Israeli mystic leader, made a remarkable statement last Sunday predicting that the identity of the Messiah would be revealed in the very near future, even giving specific details on how the revelation would occur.

“Messiah is at work right now,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said in a sermon. “Jews, be happy! Very soon, the Messiah will be revealed to everyone!”

The rabbi went into detail, explaining how this would come about.

“The Holy One, Blessed be He, will come to the rabbis in a dream with a vision and inform them of whom He has chosen for the King Messiah,” predicted Rabbi Ben Artzi. “The Creator will write to them exactly, whom He has chosen as King Messiah.”

This singular revelation was accompanied by details.

“There will be a yellow card and holy letters inscribed on a parchment like a Torah scroll, where they will be told in Aramaic who is King Messiah,” the rabbi continued. Aramaic is no longer spoken, but it is the language of the Talmud (oral law). “Then, they will have no choice and they will recognize the King Messiah.

“From above they will be told, ‘The choice is in your hands. Either you reveal him or the Creator of the world will cause you great trouble and will not let go until you reveal this and tell it to the people of Israel’,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “Then they will follow the instructions laid out in the dream and acknowledge who the Messiah King is.”

The rabbi even described the inscription that will be revealed to the rabbis in their vision of the the parchment.

“I, the Lord, command you to say and to show who is the King Messiah, the man of God chosen by Him.”

Rabbi Ben Artzi explained why God has chosen this specific time to reveal the Messiah.

“The Creator can no longer wait while watching the suffering of the Jews in Israel and abroad,” Rabb Ben Artzi said. “Their suffering is especially difficult since Israel is the Chosen People, chosen by the Holy One, blessed be He.”

The rabbi did not discount the non-Jews from this soon-to-be-revealed process. In an exclusive response to Breaking Israel News, Rabbi Ben Artzi explained the role of Christians in the messianic age.

“In the beginning of Christianity, there was a schism, and there were Jews among them,” the rabbi explained. “But some Jews continued in the path of Christianity. Therefore, there are among them today those that have the spark of Judaism in their soul and in their spirit. That is why they have an affinity for Judaism and a love of the Jews that is awakening as the Messiah approaches.”

Rabbi Ben Artzi had a dire warning for Jews who live outside of Israel, telling them that since the Messiah is about to be revealed, now is the time to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel).

“God has given man free choice so that he will willingly connect to God, and to the Land of Israel,” Rabbi Ben Artzi told Breaking Israel News. “If they truly believe in God, they will come of their own free will.”

Rabbi Ben Artzi emphasized that the timeliness of the Messiah has been made clear by current events in order to bring Jews back to Israel.

“There are great signs showing that it is time to return: growing anti-Semitism, signs in nature, global political conflicts,” the Kabbalist leader said. However, he added, “Throughout all of this, the land of Israel is conspicuously protected. Anyone who looks at the signs will understand and come to Israel immediately.”