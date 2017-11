Hurricane Harvey, Continued–Hollywood’s Accused Harassers, Molesters, Rapists – The Rap Sheet, 73 So Far

ed note–those who maintain that this present business has nothing whatsoever to do with Trump and that it is just a bunch of angry women who all at once decided to break their decades-long silence do not understand fully how CRITICAL a role Hollywood plays in the takeover/takedown of America on the part of Judea Inc.

The politics of a country is decided by the culture of a country. In a country such as Iran for example, the politics is a mere extension of its Shia Islamic culture. In Israel, the politics is an extension of its Judaic culture. In India, its politics is an extension of its Hindu culture.

Therefore, the hand that controls the culture controls the politics, for you can’t have 435 members of any lawmaking body enjoying a free hand in writing legislation unless the 300 million are–at least to some degree–‘simpatico’ with it all.

Therefore, Trump, Inc–in its desire to pull America back from the brink before it crosses that proverbial ‘point of no return’ (if indeed it has not already) has a vested interest in going after Hollywood and all its associated partners in crime, i.e. the JMSM, the talk show circuits, etc, all of which Trump has vocally and viciously attacked as ‘un-American’ and as ‘fake news’.

Yes, ‘Hurricane Harvey’–which Trump declared to be ‘not innocent’ and whose arrival he foreshadowed when he called together a hastily-convened press conference with all his top military men standing alongside him (tantamount to a declaration of war) which he characterized as the ‘calm before the storm’–is indeed the author of this controlled demolition of Hollywood, that den of thieves, child molesters, murderers, etc, who have been engaged in an active conspiracy against America and the entire world since its inception.