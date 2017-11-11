«
»

‘Proud Anti-Semite’: New York Driver Boasts On Bumper Sticker


jews-judaism-lies

THE FORWARD – Who would want to label themselves a “proud anti-Semite”? Apparently one driver in Farmingdale, New York — who slapped a bumper sticker on their car to let the world know.

One woman recently spotted the sticker while driving her children home from a Girls Scout event on Route 110 in Long Island, according to a local ABC 7 station.

Authorities say they know the identity of the driver. Citing statistics on a rise in anti-Semitic reports from the Anti-Defamation League, ABC called the bumper sticker a “sign of the times.”

On the other hand, on an internet overflowing with racist paraphernalia, this bumper sticker is not easy to find. A search on [Amazon]

(https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field keywords=proud+antisemite+bumper+sticker&rh=i%3Aaps%2Ck%3Aproud+antisemite+bumper+sticker) revealed no results.

Image result for proud antisemite

 

This entry was posted on 11/11/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Quetzal on 11/11/2017 - 9:34

    I’m taking bets: It’s Michael Ron David Kadar… again.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: