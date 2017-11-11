‘Proud Anti-Semite’: New York Driver Boasts On Bumper Sticker

THE FORWARD – Who would want to label themselves a “proud anti-Semite”? Apparently one driver in Farmingdale, New York — who slapped a bumper sticker on their car to let the world know.

One woman recently spotted the sticker while driving her children home from a Girls Scout event on Route 110 in Long Island, according to a local ABC 7 station.

Authorities say they know the identity of the driver. Citing statistics on a rise in anti-Semitic reports from the Anti-Defamation League, ABC called the bumper sticker a “sign of the times.”

On the other hand, on an internet overflowing with racist paraphernalia, this bumper sticker is not easy to find. A search on [Amazon]

(https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field keywords=proud+antisemite+bumper+sticker&rh=i%3Aaps%2Ck%3Aproud+antisemite+bumper+sticker) revealed no results.