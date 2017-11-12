«
»

The Jewish American Spy who Foreshadowed the Israeli-engineered terrorist attacks on 9/11 in His Movie ‘Medusa Touch’


Image result for arnon milchan spy

continue reading

This entry was posted on 11/12/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by We Are One on 11/12/2017 - 9:34

    This foreshadowing is an obscure satanic-talmudic-judaic belief. They believe that if they announce ahead of time the crime to take place, they will be free of the consequences.

    This is a very worthwhile fact to know and remember, as very few people are aware of it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: